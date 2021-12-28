ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Aranda expects Blake Shapen to miss out on Sugar Bowl

By Eric Kelly
 2 days ago

WACO, TX — After suffering a shoulder injury in the Big 12 Championship Game, Dave Aranda does not expect quarterback Blake Shapen to be available in the Sugar Bowl.

According to Aranda, Shapen has not participated in practice since leading the Bears to the win over Oklahoma State, and winning the Big 12 Championship Game Most Outstanding Player award.

The freshman from Shreveport, Louisiana has been everything the Bears have needed in relief for Gerry Bohanon. In three games played, Shapen threw for 596 yards and five touchdowns.

Speaking of Bohanon, Aranda wouldn’t say for sure whether or not Bohanon will play against Ole Miss, but did say that he is looking the best that he has since suffering a hamstring injury, and that he’s able to do everything that he was pre injury.

The Bears will depart for New Orleans on Wednesday and will take on the Rebels on January 1, 2022 at 7:45 pm.

The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
