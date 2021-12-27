ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple retail stores in New York City 'pickup only' for shoppers as COVID-19 cases surge

By Terry Collins, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Apple is temporarily not allowing customers to shop inside its retail stores in New York City as COVID-19 cases surge.

The tech giant said Monday that 16 stores across New York City are open for pickup only. Customers can purchase a product online and pick it up at a store, an Apple spokeswoman said in an email to USA TODAY.

Additionally, Apple stores in New York City will also offer limited walk-in services for shopping and Genius Bar (technical) support, Apple said.

The company temporarily shut down stores in Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach, Florida; two malls in Atlanta; Houston; and one each in Ohio, New Hampshire and Montreal within the past week.

The world is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the amount of time it recommends people should isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus from 10 days to five.

►Pumping the brakes: Tesla to stop allowing games on infotainment screens in moving cars

►More testing options: ‘An incredibly important tool’: Omicron could mean more COVID-19 testing for day care centers

Apple usually shuts down a retail store when at least 10% of its staff test positive for the coronavirus. Apple said its store workers are regularly tested.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," Apple said in its statement Monday. "We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple retail stores in New York City 'pickup only' for shoppers as COVID-19 cases surge

