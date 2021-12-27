Purdue Crop Chat Episode 28, Recapping 2021 and Looking Ahead to 2022

I recall saying something about survival on the open prairie when the previous episode of 1883 came along, and ‘River’ jumps right into that idea since death was a constant back the days when people were still crossing the country in wagon trains, as it lurked everywhere, especially if one wasn’t paying attention. From being run over and crushed by a wagon wheel to being bitten by a rattlesnake hiding in the tall grass, death was only a step or two away when it came to crossing the wide-open ground. So far it wouldn’t appear that the settlers have learned this lesson yet, as they appear to think that they’re still on vacation. But the hard truth is settling in slowly as they continue to lose more and more of their party. But the sad part of this, as well as the practical aspect, is that when someone dies, the others will make use of their belongings. The only problem is, old biases and prejudices traveled from the old country to what is being dubbed as ‘no man’s land’, as was made clear by the fact that several members of the wagon train made sure to take back what they felt was theirs when a woman with two children lost her husband.

