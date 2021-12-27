ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Purdue Crop Chat Episode 28, Recapping 2021 and Looking Ahead to 2022

Cover picture for the articlePurdue Extension Soybean Specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn joined HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer on the seminar stage during...

95.3 MNC

The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Learning From Your Peers

This episode of the HAT Soil Health Podcast, presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative, was recorded in front of a live studio audience at the recent Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo. Madison County farmer Mike Shuter, Fayette County farmer Andrew Bernzott, and Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn join HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer to discuss how they got interested in soil health practices and the benefits they provide.
