What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. crude oil prices hit a high of $86.40 per barrel in October this year. The trends that led to this peak also lifted all other energy prices in what turned out to be a truly wild year for fossil fuels. And for inflation. West Texas Intermediate started the...

OilPrice.com

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

After the fracking revolution left the U.S. shale patch bleeding cash and deeply indebted. Wall Street ramped up pressure on companies to cut debt and boost shareholder value. The U.S. shale industry has exercised incredible restraint during this year’s oil price rally. Consequently, investment in new wells has crashed...
investing.com

Crude Oil Pares Gains After China Cuts Import Allocations

Investing.com -- Oil prices stabilized Thursday, paring earlier gains after China cut its first crude import allocations for the new year, a cut in demand from the largest importer of crude in the world. By 9:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.1% higher at $76.66 a barrel...
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose...
Seeking Alpha

Our 2022 Oil Price Outlook

COVID-19 In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19. This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.
OilPrice.com

Indian State Oil Giant To Significantly Expand Oil Exploration

Indian state firm Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to raise fourfold its exploration and production acreage by 2025, India’s petroleum minister said on Thursday, as the world’s third-biggest oil importer looks to reduce its large dependence on crude imports. ONGC’s strategy for the future includes boosting...
Joe Biden
News Radio 710 KEEL

Will Gas Prices Keep Going Up In 2022? Here’s What One Expert Says

For most Americans, gas prices have risen by over a dollar a gallon in less than a year. So what do industry experts think lies ahead for consumers in 2022?. Some analysts go so far as to predict that prices in '22 could rise to the $4 a gallon mark unless the Biden administration makes drastic changes in their energy policies, which are highly unlikely.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices in 2022 will be ‘front and loaded’: GasBuddy analyst

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
TheStreet

Energy Expert: US Oil Output Will Bounce Back in 2022

U.S. oil production is poised to rebound next year, as the U.S. interrupts OPEC’s market dominance, says veteran energy expert Daniel Yergin. “The U.S. is back,” the vice chairman of IHS Markit told CNBC. “For the last year, it’s been OPEC+ running the show. But U.S. production is coming back already, and it’s going to come back more in 2022.”
AOL Corp

This state may see nearly $6 gas in 2022: study

Start saving those pennies as driving your car may cost way more in 2022, predicts gas price tracking firm GasBuddy. In a new study released on Wednesday, GasBuddy forecasts the nationwide average price for gas will be $3.41 in 2022. The current price nationwide averages about $3.29. GasBuddy thinks prices could near $4 a gallon by June as drivers take to the roads for the summer.
investing.com

Oil up for 7th Straight Day as New Year’s Eve Closes In

Investing.com - Oil prices rose for a seventh-straight day and as New Year's Eve neared, on optimism about global travel in 2020 despite risks expected from Covid variants. Saudi King Salman’s call on oil producers to stick with OPEC+’s output caps and recommendations to ensure market stability also supported crude prices on Thursday. The 23-nation oil producing alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets on Jan. 4 to confirm a 400,000 barrels-per-day increase in output for February if it deems market conditions appropriate.
CNBC

Oil prices climb towards $80 on tight supply, stocks fall

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, but concern that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand weighed. Brent crude climbed 29 cents, or 0.37%, to settle at $79.23 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled 58 cents, or...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying. “We’ve got oil prices showing some real strength into the end of the year and part of that...
OilPrice.com

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Oil demand suffered a severe blow last year when the initially ignored coronavirus in China spread around the world and started prompting lockdowns. Then the wave receded, and oil demand began to rebound, much faster than most expected. Despite the green transition push, demand will continue to recover into next year, too, and those after it. Many forecasters, including BP, in 2020 argued that peak oil was already past us and what we had to look forward to was a more renewable energy mix. And then Covid-19 case numbers in key markets began to decline, and oil demand began to rise. Since then, demand has rebounded so strongly that it has led forecasts to start warning of the possibility of a shortage.
OilPrice.com

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

Europe's energy crunch is far from over, but a flotilla of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from the U.S. are set to resupply the fuel-starved continent. European gas prices fell for the sixth day, the longest decline in more than a year. Even though natural gas prices are retreating from record highs, household power bills, especially in Great Britain, are likely to remain high until 2023.
