Grant Williams, Al Horford Won’t Have Minutes Restriction In Celtics Return

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 2 days ago
The Boston Celtics may be missing Jayson Tatum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they’ll be getting a boost from the returns of Grant Williams and Al Horford — both of whom will not be limited as they return from a stint in the...

