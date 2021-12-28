ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Predators' Colton Sissons: Placed on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sissons was placed in COVID-19 protocols Monday. Sissons...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
FanSided

Packers COVID-19 list grows even longer by the day

The Packers COVID-19 list picked up another handful of players on Wednesday as Green Bay deals with an outbreak before their game with Vikings. With a big rivalry game against the Vikings coming up quickly, the Packers are now hanging on for dear life hoping they’ll be able to field a team come Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Questionable, but expected to play

Mobley (conditioning) is listed as questionable, but he is expected to play in Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Fedor reports that Mobley, who cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, didn't have any symptoms during his absence. The Cavaliers plan to put him through some tests pregame to see how he feels conditioning-wise, but barring a setback, the rookie first-round pick is expected to make his return from a four-game absence. Before he was sidelined, Mobley was averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 33.6 minutes per game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Sissons
CBS Sports

Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. Based on Chicago's injury report, Ilyasova was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The veteran forward signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but he hasn't made an appearance for his new squad.
NBA
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Predators
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominates down low Wednesday

Gobert finished with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-12 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 victory over the Trail Blazers. The Jazz didn't have Donovan Mitchell (back) for the contest, and it was Gobert who stepped up offensively to lead the team in scoring against Portland. The big man made only half of his 12 free-throw tries, but he was an efficient 8-for-10 from the field. Gobert also posted his usual gaudy rebound total, bringing down 14 boards to pace both squads. For good measure, he chipped in two blocks, marking the seventh time in his past eight games that he has contributed multiple swats. Gobert is enjoying arguably his finest season to date, with his consistent output amounting to top-20 production in nine-category fantasy leagues.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one, maybe two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. After dealing with COVID-19, Lockett will have a greater appreciation for the accomplishment. “I’m just thankful for more so each day that I...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Registers double-double off bench

Whiteside provided 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 victory over the Trail Blazers. Whiteside made the most of his limited time on the court, trailing only Rudy Gobert for the team lead in rebounds despite logging only 19 minutes. The veteran center also tallied his highest point total since scoring 18 against Washington on Dec. 11. Whiteside is posting robust per-36 minutes averages of 18.8 points, 15.7 boards and 3.1 blocks, but his role as Gobert's backup limits his playing time -- and fantasy value -- considerably.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Solid outing in Monday's win

Whiteside notched 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 19 minutes during Monday's 110-104 victory over San Antonio. Whiteside scored in double-digits for just the second time in his last six games. Firmly entrenched as the backup to Rudy Gobert, Whiteside has been unable to move the fantasy needle much this season. Those in deep leagues should view him as a decent source of rebounds and blocks, but nothing more.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy