LVHN's Most Popular 2021 Baby Names Closely Match National Trends | WDIY Local News

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health helped welcome many new babies into the world this year. Now they have put out a list of the top names born in their hospitals. For the second year in a row, Amelia topped the list as the most popular name for girls born in 2021.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis BirthCenters reported Sophia and Henry were the most popular baby names in 2021 at their Davenport and Silvis locations. There have been 18 Sophias born at Genesis and 16 Henrys Genesis said in a media release Monday. Henry has consistently been near the top...
Every year brings in new trends, which is also true for baby names. Parents go crazy looking for the perfect name for their munchkin, one that’s inspirational, modern and nonetheless, admirable. While it’s not too easy to predict which names will garner popularity in the coming year, experts have shared their predictions for the next year, considering the trends of recent years.
STRUGGLING to pick a baby name? Then at least you know you can always fall back on something classic like George or Victoria for your little one. That said, this year's batch of new parents have been side-stepping traditional monikers in favour of more modern names - so has YOURS fallen out of fashion?
A Green Bay hospital is out with its list of most popular baby names for 2021. H-S-H-S Saint Vincent says Jackson was the top name for newborn boys this year–followed by Liam and Hudson. The top name for newborn girls was Harper–followed by Charlotte and Scarlett.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After helping more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world, UnityPoint Health-Trinity released the most popular names chosen in 2021. Each year the health system also highlights "one-of-a-kind" names to recognize the region's diversity. Here's what families chose this year:. Trinity BirthPlace...
