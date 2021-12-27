ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LVHN's Most Popular 2021 Baby Names Closely Match National Trends | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewborns that were delivered at Lehigh Valley Health...

www.wdiy.org

kvrr.com

Sanford Health releases most popular baby names for 2021

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health helped welcome many new babies into the world this year. Now they have put out a list of the top names born in their hospitals. For the second year in a row, Amelia topped the list as the most popular name for girls born in 2021.
FARGO, ND
B105

HealthPartners Birth Centers Reveal Most Popular Baby Names In Minnesota And Western Wisconsin For 2021

To anyone out there with the name Jeanne, however you spell it, I just want to say I am sorry ahead of time but i am not a big fan of my name. I spell it differently than most which at times has caused issues with people trying to pronounce it correctly and I feel like it is generic. But, I was named after my dear aunt who passed away long before I was born so in that sense I have some appreciation of it in that regard.
MINNESOTA STATE
KWQC

2021 most popular baby names at Quad Cities area Genesis BirthCenter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis BirthCenters reported Sophia and Henry were the most popular baby names in 2021 at their Davenport and Silvis locations. There have been 18 Sophias born at Genesis and 16 Henrys Genesis said in a media release Monday. Henry has consistently been near the top...
DAVENPORT, IA
momjunction.com

10 Breathtaking Baby Names That Will Be Huge Next Year

Every year brings in new trends, which is also true for baby names. Parents go crazy looking for the perfect name for their munchkin, one that’s inspirational, modern and nonetheless, admirable. While it’s not too easy to predict which names will garner popularity in the coming year, experts have shared their predictions for the next year, considering the trends of recent years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wdiy.org

St. Luke's Requiring Visitors to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Amid Ongoing Case Surge | WDIY Local News

Due to an ongoing, dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, including some identified as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, St. Luke’s University Health Network has again updated its hospital visitor policy to require that visitors be vaccinated. WDIY's James Johnson has more. More information and details can be found at www.slhn.org/covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whby.com

Popular baby names of the year

A Green Bay hospital is out with its list of most popular baby names for 2021. H-S-H-S Saint Vincent says Jackson was the top name for newborn boys this year–followed by Liam and Hudson. The top name for newborn girls was Harper–followed by Charlotte and Scarlett.
GREEN BAY, WI
WQAD

UnityPoint Health's most popular baby names of 2021

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — After helping more than 1,600 families welcome a new baby into the world, UnityPoint Health-Trinity released the most popular names chosen in 2021. Each year the health system also highlights "one-of-a-kind" names to recognize the region's diversity. Here's what families chose this year:. Trinity BirthPlace...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

