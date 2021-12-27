LVHN's Most Popular 2021 Baby Names Closely Match National Trends | WDIY Local News

To anyone out there with the name Jeanne, however you spell it, I just want to say I am sorry ahead of time but i am not a big fan of my name. I spell it differently than most which at times has caused issues with people trying to pronounce it correctly and I feel like it is generic. But, I was named after my dear aunt who passed away long before I was born so in that sense I have some appreciation of it in that regard.

