Hockey

Predators' Thomas Novak: Lands in protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Novak was placed on the COVID-19 list...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prohockeyrumors.com

Predators Place Three In COVID Protocol, Activate Eight

There was plenty of COVID-related activity for the Predators on Monday. The team announced that defenseman Roman Josi, center Tommy Novak, and winger Colton Sissons have all been placed in COVID protocol. However, they also got several players back from protocol in wingers Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino, center Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, and defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Ben Harpur. Josi, Novak, and Sissons will be out for at least the next ten days as a result; today’s announcement from the CDC that cuts the quarantine period from ten days to five doesn’t automatically apply to the NHL.
NHL
State
Washington State
williamsonhomepage.com

Josi added to COVID protocol as Predators restart season

The Nashville Predators aren’t out of the woods quite yet with their COVID-19 outbreak. Although Ryan Johansen, Mikael Granlund, Philip Tomasino, Nick Cousins, Mark Borowiecki, Ben Harpur, Matt Luff and Michael McCarron have returned from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Predators placed captain Roman Josi, and centers Colton Sissons and Tommy Novak in protocol on Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brandon Smith: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Smith (illness) was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Smith spent all of training camp with the Cowboys prior to being waived in late August. He latched on with the team's practice squad, but he has not been active for a game this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Lands in COVID protocols

Norwell (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Norwell is unvaccinated according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, so he is subject to a 10-day quarantine. That means he will at the very least miss the Jaguars Week 17 game with the Patriots. Will Richardson or K.C. McDermott will likely draw the start in Norwell's absence.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Will Compton: Lands in COVID protocols

Compton (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, as a result of testing positive for the virus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Compton has missed the last two weeks due to personal reasons, and now he is in danger of missing more time after landing in COVID protocols. The Raiders' linebacker unit has been hit hard by COVID in the last 24 hours, so if Compton can gain clearance, he could potentially play a large role Sunday against the Colts.
NFL
#Predators
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Helm was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Helm enters the NHL's protocols as Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen are both set to return for Sunday's clash with the Ducks. Even with the reinforcements, Helm's absence will likely force the Avs to utilize a minor-league or taxi squad player versus Anaheim.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Zegras entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Zegras will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Ducks, so he'll miss Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver at a minimum. At this point it isn't clear who will replace Zegras in the lineup against the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

LaRoy Reynolds: Lands in COVID protocols

Reynolds (illness) was reverted to the Jets' practice squad then placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. Reynolds tested positive for the virus, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Reynolds suited up in Week 16 against the Jaguars, recording one solo tackle on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Benn was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The 32-year-old Benn has logged three goals and three assists through his nine December appearances. Jacob Peterson will likely see an expanded role if Benn misses any games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Hachimura was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Hachimura was on the cusp of making his 2021-22 debut after a personal issue kept him away from the team for the start of the season. However, after his latest setback, the 2019 first-round pick likely won't see the court until the calendar flips to 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sports

Heat's Zylan Cheatham: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

Cheatham was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Cheatham signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Heat on Dec. 21. However, he never made his debut with his new team before landing in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols himself. His future with Miami is unclear.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Cam Thomas: Exits protocols, available Thursday

Thomas (COVID-19 protocols) will be available for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Thomas hasn't played since Dec. 18 but figures to resume a significant role. Over his past six appearances, he's averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.2 minutes. However, his minutes will presumably be cut dramatically once Kyrie Irving returns, which is expected to be in mid-January.
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Lands in virus protocols

Kapanen entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Kapanen will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Penguins. Through his eight December appearances, the 25-year-old has recorded two goals. In his absence, Brock McGinn could see an expanded role.
NHL

