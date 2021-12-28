ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Terron Armstead: Out again Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Armstead (knee) is inactive for Monday's game against the Dolphins....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football open thread

Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7) The Saints face the Dolphins under the lights of the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The Saints have been no stranger to adversity this season, and their unfortunate COVID outbreak is just another setback in a season full of adversity. The show goes on though, and rookie quarterback Ian Book leads the Saints against Miami in a seemingly unwinable situation, but we will see just what these Saints are made of tonight. Let’s get this one started!
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Injury Reports: Saints do not practice Wednesday, list Armstead and Smith as out

The New Orleans Saints did not practice today but had to issue an injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at home against Carolina. Terron Armstead remained out with a knee injury while Tre’Quan Smith was declared out with a chest injury. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Nick Vannett (ankle)...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Shorthanded Saints swarmed by Dolphins in Monday night mess

For a brief moment, hope resonated from one corner of the Caesars Superdome. As New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book jogged onto the field for his NFL debut, a smattering of black-and-gold clad fans let loose an audible "Let's Go, Ian" chant. The fanfare was short-lived. Three plays later,...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy