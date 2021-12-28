ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking Horses: Rachael Blackmore can take centre stage on A Plus Tard

By Greg Wood
The Guardian
 3 days ago
A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore in command in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photograph: Steve Davies/racingfotos.com/REX/Shutterstock

The last three winners of the Grade One Savills Chase – A Plus Tard, Kemboy and Delta Work – are all in the hunt for a second success at Leopardstown on Tuesday, but there is no doubt where the punters will be placing their faith as A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore are certain to start favourite, probably at odds-on.

Henry de Bromhead’s chaser has raced only twice since powering past Kemboy and Melon in the final strides 12 months ago, but both runs strongly suggested that A Plus Tard is improving all the time as a close second behind Minella Indo in the Gold Cup was followed by a deeply impressively success in the Betfair Chase in November.

Galvin, the National Hunt Chase winner at Cheltenham in March, is a potentially high-class opponent but still has plenty to find with the favourite, while Janadil, second in the John Durkan on his first start in an open Grade One, is also interesting as he steps up to three miles for the first time.

A Plus Tard (2.20), though, is the only horse at single-figure odds for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after Minella Indo’s disappointing run at Kempton on Sunday and it will be a major disappointment if he cannot deliver the goods.

Leopardstown 1.10 Ardhill will be popular here to follow up a recent easy success at Ascot when blinkered for the first time but he has taken a hike in the weights and the headgear is off today. As a result, A Great View could be a fair alternative at around 12-1 after an eye-catching run into second at Navan earlier this month.

Catterick 1.25 Representing Bob is two-from-two over fences and still on a fair mark with further improvement likely.

Leopardstown 1.45 A fascinating match-up between former star novice Klassical Dream and the 1-2 from last season’s Stayers’ Hurdle, Flooring Porter and Sire Du Berlais. Willie Mullins’s seven-year-old has had plenty of problems but he is top-class on his day and a repeat of his form – off a 487-day break – at Punchestown in April could well be enough.

Catterick Bridge 2.00 Findthetime needed every yard of two miles to get his head in front at Sedgefield in November and this step up in trip should suit for his handicap debut.

Leicester 11.55 Annies Prayer 12.28 Ben Buie 1.03 Jet Plane 1.38 Mahler's Promise 2.13 Nurse Susan 2.45 Red Happy 3.20 Lebowski

Catterick Bridge 12.10 Nocte Volatus 12.45 Where's Hector 1.25 Representing Bob (nap) 2.00 Findthetime (nb) 2.30 Obey The Rules 3.02 Auditoria

Newcastle 3.15 Polyphonic 3.50 Dajarus 4.20 Quick Change 4.50 Al Qareem 5.20 Plastic Paddy 5.50 White Willow 6.20 Shalaa Asker 6.50 Redzone

Leopardstown 2.55 Several of these were useful over hurdles but none more so than Grade One winner Galopin Des Champs, who should make a winning start over the bigger obstacles here.

