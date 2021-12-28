ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul: NYS will continue "following the science" after CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation time

 2 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State will "keep following the data and science-based public health policies to protect New Yorkers" following the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday.

The CDC said "people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others."

Gov. Hochul issued this statement:

As we battle this winter surge, we will keep following the data and science-based public health policies to protect New Yorkers.

That's why on Friday I announced guidance to shorten the isolation window for our critical workforce from 10 to 5 days, and I want to thank the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for now updating its guidance to shorten the recommended time for isolation from 10 to 5 days for everyone who is asymptomatic, as long as they wear a well-fitting mask.

This is a critical step to support our small businesses, critical industries, and essential services as we get through this new variant.

