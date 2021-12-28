Chadron State ordered to pay $300,000 for way it handled rape case

LINCOLN, Neb.-As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers. The campaign includes troopers and dispatchers from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO