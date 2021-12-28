ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron State ordered to pay $300,000 for way it handled rape case

North Platte Post
 2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Chadron State College student has been awarded $300,000 after she argued in a lawsuit that college officials didn't do enough...

