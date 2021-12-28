New COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit record highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas

Robb Warren, a Nauticus employee who works on the USS Wisconsin, receives a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive Tuesday in Norfolk. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

A record-high number of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to Virginia Department of Health records.

The biggest number came on Christmas Eve, when 8,756 new cases were tallied, according to the department. Another 8,609 were reported on Christmas.

Since then, the numbers have come down, with 5,432 reported Sunday and 4,472 Monday.

The highest new daily case number recorded in the state since the pandemic began was Jan. 17, when 9,914 new cases were reported. But local health experts say that number was due to a backlog of cases.

The latest surge isn’t because of any backlog, said Dr. Brandy Darby, a veterinary epidemiologist with the department. It’s largely due to people spending more time inside during the cooler weather, holiday gatherings, and a new and highly contagious variant of the disease that began to emerge in the United States this month.

“Heading into Thanksgiving, we sort of plateaued and we were seeing about 2,000 cases a day being recorded across Virginia,” Darby said.

But when the temperatures began to dip, people started to spend more time indoors, which can drive up transmission of the disease. They also got together with extended family and friends during the holidays. On top of all that was omicron.

“We started seeing this uptick in cases in the week after Thanksgiving and they just continued to go up and up and up after that,” Darby said.”

Last Tuesday — just a few days before Christmas — the health department issued an alert, warning Virginians there’d been a significant increase in cases. More than 4,000 had been reported that day, about twice what the department was seeing in the days before Thanksgiving.

Anyone who hadn’t gotten vaccinated yet, or who was eligible to get a booster shot and hadn’t received one, was urged to do so as soon as possible.

Then, just three days after that, the numbers doubled again, with more than 8,000 new cases recorded in a single day, Darby said.

Many cities in Hampton Roads saw some of their highest numbers at Christmas. Chesapeake had 195 recorded that day, Hampton 142, Newport News 129, and Virginia Beach 436. Norfolk and Portsmouth had their biggest numbers on Christmas Eve, with Norfolk recording 162 and Portsmouth 81.

Darby believes the state is seeing a winter surge, much like it did last year. It’s difficult to predict how long it will last, she said.

“Things tend to go up very steeply when we’re on the upswing of the curve, and with Omicron that curve tends to be even steeper than with the other variants,” Darby said. “Over the next few weeks we’ll start to see what the future might look like.”

But while Omicron is driving the numbers up, the vast majority of cases are expected to be mild, said Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer, an infectious disease specialist with Sentara Healthcare. Neughebauer also expects there to be a lot less hospitalizations with Omicron than there were with the Delta variant.

In addition to getting the initial vaccine series and a booster shot, Darby said it’s important for everyone to wear masks that fit well, wash their hands frequently and stay socially distant from others.

Staff writer Lyndon German contributed to this report.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com