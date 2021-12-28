ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver airport ends year as world’s 3rd-busiest

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUQeM_0dX4Hsjb00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s largest airport is ending another tough travel year with a good recovery.

Denver International Airport ranked the world’s third-busiest airport through the end of this year after COVID-related travel issues had damaged the global travel industry.

DIA expecting travel surge this week

Only the Atlanta and Dallas-Ft. Worth international airports had more passenger traffic throughout the year.

DEN’s yearly travel throughput has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, it ended the year about 15% lower than 2019, but those numbers have rebounded by the month, even with a recent spate of cancellations.

Denver airport travel numbers near 2019 holiday levels

The holiday travel surge was expected to bring another 2.7 million passengers through the airport, which airport officials said is about 5% off the total holiday travel during the holidays in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Airport#International Airports#Weather#Kdvr#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy