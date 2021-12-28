Denver airport ends year as world’s 3rd-busiest
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s largest airport is ending another tough travel year with a good recovery.
Denver International Airport ranked the world’s third-busiest airport through the end of this year after COVID-related travel issues had damaged the global travel industry.DIA expecting travel surge this week
Only the Atlanta and Dallas-Ft. Worth international airports had more passenger traffic throughout the year.
DEN’s yearly travel throughput has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, it ended the year about 15% lower than 2019, but those numbers have rebounded by the month, even with a recent spate of cancellations.Denver airport travel numbers near 2019 holiday levels
