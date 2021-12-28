ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dogs rescued from frigid river in Great Falls

By MTN News
 2 days ago
Firefighters rescued two dogs from the frigid Missouri River in Great Falls at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021.

A witness said that she saw the dogs chasing geese and wound up in the river, and were unable to get out.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post : "A-Shift E-2 & E-1 rescued two pups that got themselves into serious trouble in the river just below Broadwater Bay."

The Great Falls Police Department said: "The 'feels like' temperature was about -24 degrees (if you were dry) so a team from Great Falls Emergency Services transported them in a warm ambulance, and Animal Control Officer Ethridge checked them in to the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter."

Great Falls Fire Rescue noted that the river is dangerous - not just for animals, but people, too: "Please stay off the river ice as it’s too unpredictable."

We will update you if we get more information.

Cascade County rescinds Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County commissioners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, officially rescinded Phase 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions were enacted on Friday, December 3, 2021, due to "rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county."
Helping Hands is donating holiday baskets in Great Falls

The Helping Hands Ministry at the First English Lutheran Church hosted their annual holiday food basket event to help individuals and families in need. Helping Hands is a food pantry that was created by First English Lutheran Church about 40 years ago to used to help out congregation members who had been struggling.
Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

