About 15,000 producers spanning agricultural industries across the United States will be invited to take part in the 2022 Census of Agriculture Content Test starting in January. The 15,000 selected producers were chosen based on reported data from the previous year, and were curated to represent farms of all types, regions, and value sets. Participants will be asked to take a questionnaire aimed at improving the reporting experience of the new Respondent Portal.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO