Agriculture

Selected Western livestock auctions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year. We...

www.capitalpress.com

Farm and Dairy

Public Auction

“Ayrview Acres” – West Twp. – Columbiana Co. Family Owned 71 Years – Good Gas & Oil Royalty To Transfer Online Bidding Available For Real Estate Only. Rough-Cut Lumber – Misc. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 25744 US Rt. 30,...
EAST ROCHESTER, OH
Agriculture Online

2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

For the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues firsthand....
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected potato prices

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct Chg 10# Film Chg. Idaho Norkotahs22.630.0012.510.0032.000.0016.500.00. Columbia Basin23.320.2711.730.1733.001.0015.500.00. San Luis Valley20.95-0.2212.74-0.1931.50-0.5017.000.00. Idaho Burbanks22.630.0010.900.0032.000.0016.500.00. Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices remained flat during the holiday-shortened week. Prices fell in the San Luis Valley and increased in the Columbia Basin. Notes: Prices are...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California farm level milk production is trending higher. Demand for bottling has declined; contacts report that winter school breaks have caused a decrease in educational purchasing. Some Class II producers have reduced purchasing as they are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
AGRICULTURE
State
Oregon State
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mixed nationwide this week. Steers and heifers under 700 lbs in the South-Central states and all of the Southeast sold steady to 3.00 higher, while the North Central region and those over 700 lbs in the South Central sold weak to 3.00 lower.
AGRICULTURE
ssnewstelegram.com

2021 livestock forage report

2021 Livestock and ForageLivestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
capitalpress.com

Commentary: We need multiple tools to protect agricultural land

Last week the Capital Press printed an editorial in favor of the program established by the Oregon legislature to protect farmland through “working land easements” that “limit the non-farm activities and development that can take place on it.”. If funded, this program, which is called the Oregon...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Livestock Check-in Ahead of Christmas

After an impressive rally from September to new contract highs in late November, live cattle futures have retraced almost exactly 50% of the previous rally effort. The February contract has now entered somewhat of a "no-man's land" as the proximity to contract highs and major fall lows are now equidistant. That said, trends are still solidly down on most applicable time scales with downward momentum showing no signs of abating after last week's trade. To give more confidence about price finding support, we would want to see a bullish divergence from price around either the 50% retracement level or the 61.8% retracement down at $134.419. Spot prices slipped below the 50-day moving average on Friday while the 100-day was held on both Thursday and Friday. The 200-day moving average rests down at $134.05. We could envision price becoming sticky around the 50- and 100-day moving averages, allowing time for momentum indicators to find a bottom and turn higher. These issues considered, a bearish policy remains advised in February live cattle with the acknowledgement we could be very close to price finding an interim bottom.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

More challenges await dairy industry in coming year

Worries about the supply chain, labor and inflation will still be in play in 2022, but the new year is also likely to bring the dairy industry a new set of challenges, according to insiders. “When we look at supply chain, I think the focus will go onto reliability and...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Researcher: Grasshoppers bear watching in years to come

Farmers should keep a close eye on grasshoppers as weather conditions become more favorable for them in the future. “There’s no reason to panic,” Arash Rashed, associate professor of ecological entomology at the University of Idaho. “We just need to be more aware of factors that could influence (an) outbreak and address them as they come — at least know what our resources are.”
AGRICULTURE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Women food entrepreneurs in Oregon get state help to develop business

Emily Moore is a longtime professional chef, with French cooking school credentials and fine dining experience, who whips up tasty concoctions on her farm in Applegate.  She’d like to sell them to a wide market but she has one limitation: She’s not good at marketing. Her fig compote draws rave reviews, she said, and her […] The post Women food entrepreneurs in Oregon get state help to develop business appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Hog/Pig Inventory

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's hog and pig inventory totaled 370,000 head on December 1, down seven percent from the same time last year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the USDA says breeding hog inventory in the Badger State was counted at 52,000 head, which was about 6,000 less than in late 2020. Market hog numbers totaled 318,000 head, much lower than the 342,000 a year earlier.
WISCONSIN STATE
capitalpress.com

Lee Mielke: Butter stocks take seasonal plunge

U.S. butter stocks plunged seasonally in November, falling from the previous month for the fifth consecutive time. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage data shows the Nov. 30 inventory at 211.8 million pounds, down 67 million pounds or 24% from the October level, which was revised 2.7 million pounds lower than last month’s report.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Economists say several factors have caused retail meat prices to jump

A new report outlines the factors that have contributed to the rapid increase of retail meat prices. From January 2020 through November 2021, retail prices have increased 27.3% for beef, 16.8% for pork and 16.4% for chicken, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Given the low food inflation rates in recent memory, it is no wonder that current meat prices have been causing sticker shock across the country,” economists at the National Pork Producers Council, Iowa State University and North Carolina State University said in their report. Retail pork prices only increased an average of 2% a year from 2000 to 2019. The report found both pork producer and pork packer margins are near the five-year average, but the retail price spread for pork has recently widened. “The increase in retail prices this fall at a time when wholesale and farm-level prices were falling was likely driven by a lagged response time to high wholesale prices during the summer, increased transportation costs, supply bottlenecks and delays and increased labor costs in retail outlets and distribution centers,” the report said. Retailers are typically slow to adjust prices to reflect changes in their input costs, but it appears likely they are passing those extra costs on to consumers, the report said. “Perhaps the greatest challenge to all food supply chains is a lack of available labor. Despite rising wages, all industries are struggling to fill open positions,” the report said. As of October, there were more than 11 million job openings in the U.S., and the civilian labor force is about 2.4 million less than in January 2020. “A lack of available workers throughout the pork industry has been (a) longstanding issue that was made worse by the pandemic, and is one of the reasons packing plants have had capacity issues,” the report said. The tight and competitive labor market is impacting every aspect of the pork supply chain, including the transportation of hogs and pork. Another issue is the 2.5% loss in pork processing capacity resulting from a federal court order eliminating a USDA provision that allowed faster line speeds at six major packing plants. That order went into effect July 1. “In addition to widespread labor shortages and reduced packing capacity, the pork industry is also dealing with transportation bottlenecks and higher prices for fuel, energy and packing materials,” the report said. “This report shows there are numerous issues affecting pork prices, but increased profits — whether at the retail, wholesale or farm level — are likely not a significant contributor to the rising prices,” Jen Sorenson, president of National Pork Producers Council, said in a press release. The economists said it is difficult to predict how long the challenges behind food inflation will persist. “Though there are significant production, processing and distribution challenges, there are likely no permanent, structural barriers in the way of getting back to cheaper food. It is unclear whether the same can be said about energy prices, wage inflation and other current challenges,” the report said. If immigration policy and labor reform aren’t addressed, labor will continue to be a limiting factor in food and pork production, it said.
BUSINESS
kchi.com

Feedlot School in Trenton

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a feedlot school on January 13th and14th, 2022, at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. MU Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey says MU Extension specialists will tell the “ins and outs of feeding cattle in Missouri.” He says there is renewed interest in feedlots due to new packing plants being built in and around Missouri.
TRENTON, MO
Agriculture Online

2021: A game-changer for farmers and ranchers

What a difference a year makes. The story of 2021 is certainly a lot different than a year ago. In 2020, our website traffic skyrocketed through the coronavirus pandemic. This year, traffic to Agriculture.com is holding strong and now averages 700,000 unique visitors each month. Every day, our staff’s mission...
AGRICULTURE

