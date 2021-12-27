ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor De Blasio Says Climate Crisis Will Be NYC’s Next Big Project, And Congestion Pricing Is A Must

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s term winds down, he is making a push for congestion pricing. “Once we end the COVID era right in front of...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Racial justice is coming to a New York City ballot near you

For the past several months, New York City has once again been quietly preparing to amend its governing document, the New York City Charter. A commission tasked with recommending changes with an eye on racial justice has been researching and holding public hearings to gather input about what such changes should look like. Now it has approved and delivered three ballot proposals, giving New Yorkers just under a year to learn about what amendments they’ve been asked to vote on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

De Blasio takes swipe at Hochul for not doing ‘anything’ on NYC congestion pricing as gubernatorial race looms

Mayor de Blasio took a swipe at Gov. Hochul on Monday for not doing “anything” to move the needle on the city’s long-stalled congestion pricing plan since taking office more than four months ago. De Blasio, who is likely to launch a 2022 primary challenge against Hochul after he leaves office Saturday, made the thinly veiled jab at the governor while noting he did his part in July by ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Next Big Project#Covid#New Yorkers
CBS New York

March Held To Deliver New York City Racial Justice Commission’s Ballot Proposals To City Clerk’s Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Racial Justice Commission has approved new ballot proposals for the 2022 general election. On Monday, the commission voted unanimously to put three proposals on next year’s ballot. And on Tuesday, members of the commission marched from Foley Square to the Office of the City Clerk with posters and paperwork in hand, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Inside, they filed the ballot proposals aimed at ending structural racism. “Today is a historic day in New York City. We are showing where New York City is heading,” the commission’s Yesenia Mata said. Mayor Bill de Blasio created the commission in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC's daily COVID positivity rate surges to almost 20%, reveals Governor Hochul while Mayor de Blasio says one in every FIFTY people in Manhattan have been infected with COVID in the past week

New York City's daily COVID-19 positivity rates have surged to almost 20 percent, with one in every 50 Manhattan residents having been infected in the past week, according to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Big Apple has had more than 20,200 confirmed cases over the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
arcamax.com

NYC's Mayor de Blasio dodged criminal trouble despite myriad investigations over 2 terms

NEW YORK — Since he was first sworn in as mayor nearly eight years ago, Bill de Blasio has been dogged by allegations of corruption and ethical breaches. Claims have ranged from the familial — He used his NYPD security detail to shuttle his son back-and-forth to college and move his daughter out of her apartment — to the political, as when he faced accusations of doling out business favors to real estate developers who contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to his campaign and causes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

NYC Mayor-elect Adams keeps 6 de Blasio officials for top posts

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams appointed seven “battle-tested” public servants to top posts in his incoming administration on Thursday — including a Capitol Hill veteran who will serve as his communications chief. Six of the new appointments used to or currently serve in Mayor Bill...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

De Blasio says ‘No more shutdowns’ as NYC faces virus spike

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s committed to keeping the city open as it grapples with yet another spike in coronavirus cases. The Democratic mayor said Tuesday that New York can’t see schools and businesses closed again like the city did in 2020 when COVID-19 first spread widely. De Blasio has faced questions over the past week about whether he would call for closures as a wave of new cases fueled by the omicron variant has broken over the city. Also on Tuesday, De Blasio’s successor Eric Adams postponed his inauguration ceremony, which was scheduled for Jan. 1 indoors at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy