Woodward County, OK

Lucas praises infrastructure investments

By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
Woodward News
 2 days ago

Northwestern Electric Cooperation is receiving a $41,807,000 investment from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas applauds the recent investment of more than $554 Million by the USDA to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in Oklahoma.

“From businesses on Main Street, classrooms in our local schools, and households dotted across rural Oklahoma, investments in infrastructure help shape the daily lives of each and every Oklahoman,” Lucas said. “USDA’s investment in expanding critical, rural infrastructure will create jobs and provide the necessary resources needed to expand broadband and dependable electric power for those serving rural communities.”

The investment in Oklahoma’s communities will help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water, and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural Oklahoma, according to Lucas.

“Investing in rural Oklahoma undoubtedly increases economic opportunities for our communities’ small businesses, family farms, and hard-working families; and improves the livelihoods of those who call rural Oklahoma home,” Lucas said. “I thank USDA for their investment in Oklahoma’s rural infrastructure, ensuring that when rural America thrives all of America thrives.”

The funding is provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

These investments will provide loans and grants to support infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

Other organizations benefiting are:

- $78,000,000- Associated Electric Cooperatives

- $178,831,000- East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative

- $19,322,000- Southwest Rural Electric Association

- $234,410,000- Western Farmers Electric Cooperative

- $2,479,000- Rural Water District No. 4

For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.

Woodward, OK
