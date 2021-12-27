ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers not panicking about playoff hopes

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAmbP_0dX4GeIm00
Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson fumbles against the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas Ctiy recovered the fumble.

For the second time in less than a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers returned home from a shellacking that was one of the biggest-margin defeats of the Mike Tomlin era.

“That,” receiver Diontae Johnson said Monday of the prior day’s 36-10 loss in Kansas City, “was embarrassing.”

So was the 31-point loss Nov. 28 in Cincinnati. And in between, roughly two-thirds of a loss at Minnesota featured a 29-0 deficit.

After each of the first two, though, the Steelers followed with a home victory against an AFC opponent. They’ll get another — final — chance this coming Monday when they host the Cleveland Browns in the Heinz Field season finale.

It’d be unfair to point out that the Steelers “are getting used to” losing so badly on the road. But it might not be so unfair to suggest the routine of bouncing back from humiliating defeats contributed to a surprisingly upbeat, almost defiant tone from two Steelers veterans Monday.

“We don’t have enough time to be too down on ourselves,” linebacker Robert Spillane said. “It’s all about focusing on the next one, and that’s what this grind of an NFL season is all about. Yeah, you can rest on your laurels and think back and be sorry for yourself. But honestly, we don’t have time to do that right now.

“We are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, and we need to dedicate all our efforts on focusing on beating the Browns.”

Mathematically, it’s possible the Steelers (7-7-1) still could be alive if they lose Monday. But in all likelihood, by the time the game kicks off, a defeat to the Browns would set up the third game of the Ben Roethlisberger era (since 2004) the Steelers would play knowing they’re eliminated from playoff contention.

Not the way the team wants to (perhaps) send its future Hall of Fame quarterback out. Though nothing is official, it is thought Monday’s game will be the final one at home for the soon-to-be-40-year-old Roethlisberger.

A player who often talks in almost reverential terms about Roethlisberger, Johnson wouldn’t go so far as to say they are rallying around the idea to win one for Big Ben. But he was speaking with a conviction he hasn’t conveyed all that often over his three NFL seasons.

“I am not really worried about our guys,” Johnson said. “I have faith in our guys.”

Johnson noted a crowded parking lot Monday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, perhaps less than 12 hours after players got home following an early-evening game played halfway across the continent.

“I see a lot of guys’ cars that are here that, on certain days, I don’t know would (typically) be here,” Johnson said. “Some guys have come in and are trying to be in the facility probably watching film, just doing something to get better.

“After that loss, I am sure stuff is going through their head for how we can bounce back to get better for Monday. I am sure the coaches are going to come out with a good gameplan this week, and we are going to execute it the best way we know how to.”

The Steelers have issues in myriad areas, and that’s been reflected during this period of two wins in their past seven games. But a pair of wins down the stretch puts the odds on their side to make the postseason.

“Frustration tends to come high when mistakes continue to pile up at this point of the season,” Spillane said. “Even when you’re winning games, you are making mistakes — but it might be covered up by the win. When you’re losing, it’s amplified that much more. Just being able to learn and come back this week and not make the same mistakes, that’s our goal as individuals and our goal as a defense moving forward.”

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s job security in jeopardy amid new report

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, 24-22. It was a winnable game, but quarterback Baker Mayfield’s four interceptions ended up being the difference. Mayfield has struggled mightily with turnovers this year, and it has prompted the organization to start thinking about his future with the team.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season. Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron...
NFL
FanSided

5 potential landing spots for Ben Roethlisberger if Steelers move on

There has been a report that this will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s where he could wind up if he wants to keep playing. It was only a matter of time before Ben Roethlisberger decided to put on the black and gold one last time. That could happen at the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Shannon Sharpe blasts Mike Tomlin for behavior of Steelers’ wide receiver room

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had- and still have- some personalities in their wide receiver room. From Antonio Brown to Chase Claypool, the Steelers have had no shortage of players who make headlines, sometimes for the wrong reasons. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, a former wide receivers coach in college, was blasted by analyst Shannon Sharpe for the behavior of his wide receiver room.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Steelers

If this is Aaron Rodgers’ final season with the Green Bay Packers, there’ll be plenty of teams calling Brian Gutekunst to see what he wants in return for the three-time MVP. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum stated his case as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
NFL
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s response to possibility of Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game

The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff hopes are alive, but just barely. They were hammered by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 36-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. The defeat leaves the Steelers in the #11 seed in the AFC standings at 7-7-1. They are a half game behind four teams for the final wild card spot. Therefore, the chances at making the postseason are very slim.
NFL
AllSteelers

Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger's Last Home Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on their playoff push heading into their final two regular season games, but in the back of everyone's mind is the thought that this is Ben Roethlisberger's last home game. The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field....
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
812
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy