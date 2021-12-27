Goodman Theatre cancels the rest of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The Goodman Theatre has canceled the rest of the run of its holiday show “A Christmas Carol,” the theater announced late Monday.

According to a statement from executive director Roche Schulfer, all remaining performances of the Goodman’s 44th annual production have been scrapped through closing Dec. 31. “COVID-19 exposure within the production company, along with current public health conditions and rapid transmission rate of the recent surge, have made it necessary to close to ensure the safety of audiences, artists and staff.”

Ticket holders for those performances will receive a refund by Jan. 7. If ticket holders prefer to convert the cost of the tickets to a Goodman credit, or make tax-deductible contribution, they should email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org and include their name and customer ID (located on the ticket) along with their preferences before Jan. 7.

Additionally, the Goodman has a video stream of this year’s production available through Jan. 14. The video is free for ticket holders to impacted performances and all audiences may now purchase access to the video for $25; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol for details.

