Elderly couple in Bath Twp. loses almost everything in fire

Robert and Barbara Coppersmith experienced a holiday nightmare this year.

Their house on Fawn Valley Drive in Bath Township caught fire on Sunday. Even though nobody was injured, the couple lost almost all of their belongings.

“There is a lot of damage. We don’t have any clothes,” said Robert Coppersmith, an retired employee of the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Fire damage at Coppersmith's house in Bath Township

“We had a little shed that set out here on the side,” Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith showed us that nothing of the shed is left. The Bath Township Fire Department was dispatched on Sunday at 12:52 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Wilkinson from the Bath Township Fire Department, “presumptively, the fire started in the wood frame shed from an electric appliance, but the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

This was a big shock for the family only one day after Christmas.

“Christmas Day, we were all together over at my mom's house,” said Chandler Arnett, the Coppersmiths' grandson.

When Arnett heard that his grandparent’s house caught on fire, he came as fast as he could.

“(When) something like this happens you just don’t know what to do. It just shocks everything in you,” Arnett said.

Arnett’s wife, Katelyn, set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

“We're just hoping to get essential items for them until they can get back on their feet,” Katelyn Arnett said.

If you would like to support the Coppersmiths with donations, visit this link .

