ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johansen was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Clears COVID protocols

Poole cleared the COVID-19 protocols Monday and could be in the mix to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater has missed the past five games while in the health and safety protocols, but he's now made his first step toward retaking the court. The 22-year-old may need to work himself back into game shape after his quarantine period, so he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially clears protocols

Irving cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. While this is a significant step in the right direction for Irving, who's yet to play this season, coach Steve Nash previously said the All-Star guard would need a couple of weeks to ramp up his conditioning before making his debut. With that in mind, Irving will likely be back on the floor sometime in mid-January, though he won't be able to play in Nets' home games due to New York City's vaccine mandate. As a result, Irving will essentially be a part-time player who will only be available for road games in cities that do not have such mandates.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Aldridge cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Aldridge missed five straight games after being placed in COVID-19 protocols in mid-December. The veteran big man will have until Thursday's contest against the 76ers to regain his conditioning before returning to his usual 20-plus minutes per game. Before his absence, Aldridge scored in double figures in five straight games -- all starts -- and averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across 27.6 minutes during that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Exits protocols

Borowiecki was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday. The 32-year-old blueliner missed one game while stuck in protocols. Borowiecki has just one assist through 23 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Elfrid Payton: Clears protocols, available Monday

Payton cleared the COVID-19 protocols and will be available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Payton landed in the health and safety protocols Sunday, but he was able to produce negative tests and clear the protocols in time to suit up Monday. The 27-year-old has played only seven minutes across the past three games and may not have a significant role with Phoenix's backcourt in full health.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Flynn cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Flynn is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers with a return to conditioning tag. If he's unable to suit up, then his next chance to make his return will come Friday against the Clippers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Covid
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Clears virus protocols

Brodie exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Brodie will be eligible to play when the Maple Leafs return to action Saturday versus the Senators. The 31-year-old defender has picked up seven points while posting a plus-9 rating through 30 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Clears protocols Tuesday

Mobley cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After spending 10 days in protocols, Mobley has officially tested out and is expected to rejoin the Cavs as soon as Tuesday afternoon. At this point, it's unclear if he'll have a chance to play in Tuesday night's game at New Orleans. If he's ultimately held out for conditioning reasons, the rookie's return figures to come Thursday at Washington.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Clears COVID protocols

Richardson cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. Richardson missed his fourth straight game Monday against Minnesota, but he's since tested out of protocols and is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Clippers. Given that Richardson hasn't played in more than a week, it's possible he could face some conditioning concerns, but for the time being it looks as though he'll be active Wednesday night. Dennis Schroder also cleared protocols Tuesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Andre Drummond: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Drummond cleared the league's health and safety protocols Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Drummond has missed four straight games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, but he will possibly return Thursday against Brooklyn. If he is able to suit up, he's expected to reclaim his usual backup duties behind starting center Joel Embiid.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Clears protocols

The Coyotes activated Galchenyuk (COVID-19) from virus-related protocols Wednesday. Galchenyuk had been in COVID-19 protocols since Dec. 17. The 27-year-old has struggled considerably in his second stint with Arizona, tallying no goals and two assists in 13 games thus far. He'll likely occupy the third-line center position going forward.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy