Predators' Ryan Johansen: Clears protocols

Irving cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. While this is a significant step in the right direction for Irving, who's yet to play this season, coach Steve Nash previously said the All-Star guard would need a couple of weeks to ramp up his conditioning before making his debut. With that in mind, Irving will likely be back on the floor sometime in mid-January, though he won't be able to play in Nets' home games due to New York City's vaccine mandate. As a result, Irving will essentially be a part-time player who will only be available for road games in cities that do not have such mandates.
Comments / 0