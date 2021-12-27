ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Lands on IR

Brisebois (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday. This will...

Canucks' Matthew Highmore: Cleared for contact

(upper body) has been cleared for contact, The Athletic's Harman Dayal reports. It isn't clear if Highmore's been cleared for game action, but he should be ready to return to the lineup sooner rather than later. The 25-year-old forward picked up two helpers through the first eight contests of the campaign before suffering an upper-body injury.
Canucks' Tucker Poolman: Clears protocols

Poolman has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will play Wednesday versus the Ducks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Poolman is expected to play on the third pairing in Wednesday's contest. The 28-year-old missed one game while in the protocols since the NHL extended its holiday break.
Canucks game day: Momentum turns to confidence as Canucks prepare to face Kings

Not even a two week break could stop the Boudreau Boost. Fresh off their 2-1 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks last night, the Canucks will look for their eighth straight win in Los Angeles tonight against the Kings. And if you ask the players and coaches, they’ll tell you...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kings

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Kings this season: Dec. 6 (4-0 W), Dec. 30 (road), Apr. 28 (home). Vancouver is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games vs Los Angeles (5-0-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 115-101-32-10 all-time record in 258 games...
Guillaume Brisebois
Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Pacific Notes: Golden Knights, Henrique, Pitlick, Oilers, Brisebois

The Golden Knights could be down several key regulars for tomorrow game against Los Angeles. Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports (Twitter link) that wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone along with goaltender Robin Lehner all missed practice today due to what’s being termed as bumps and bruises and are all listed as game-time decisions for tomorrow. Pacioretty sits second on Vegas in goals despite missing more than half the season while Stone joins Pacioretty in being the only Golden Knights averaging more than a point per game so far. Lehner missed last Tuesday’s contest with an undisclosed issue so his injury has lingered for a little bit. Vegas will, however, have defenceman Nicolas Hague back after missing last Tuesday’s game.
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Lands on IR

Martinook (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Martinook hasn't played since Dec. 2, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but the Hurricanes have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. Another update on Martinook, who's picked up six points through 22 games this campaign, will undoubtedly surface once he's activated off IR.
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Surfaces on IR

Zucker (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Zucker was already considered week-to-week, so this likely won't affect his timetable to return. The 29-year-old winger has just 11 points through 30 games this season. He'll miss at least Sunday's game against the Sharks.
Jaguars' Logan Cooke: Headed for IR

Cooke (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Cooke suffered the injury Sunday against the Jets. With a minimum three-week stay on injured reserve and only two weeks left in the Jaguars' season, Cooke will not return in 2021. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars signed punter Joseph Charlton to their practice squad.
Vancouver Canucks add Justin Dowling to COVID protocols, activate Highmore from IR

Fresh off a thrilling overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks have been hit with some bad news. Forward Justin Dowling has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Thursday afternoon. Prior to puck drop yesterday, the Canucks placed forwards Brock...
