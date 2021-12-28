ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Exits protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Borowiecki was removed from the COVID-19...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Predators Place Three In COVID Protocol, Activate Eight

There was plenty of COVID-related activity for the Predators on Monday. The team announced that defenseman Roman Josi, center Tommy Novak, and winger Colton Sissons have all been placed in COVID protocol. However, they also got several players back from protocol in wingers Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino, center Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, and defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Ben Harpur. Josi, Novak, and Sissons will be out for at least the next ten days as a result; today’s announcement from the CDC that cuts the quarantine period from ten days to five doesn’t automatically apply to the NHL.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Frost has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Frost is on track to play Wednesday versus Seattle The 22-year-old pivot has picked up four points through 10 top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Per The Athletic's Harman Dayal, Chiasson was on the ice for Tuesday's practice, indicating he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Chiasson should slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks. He's picked up six points through 25 contests this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Zadina cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Zadina should slot into a middle-six role and a spot on one of Detroit's power-play units for Friday's clash with the Capitals. The 22-year-old winger has picked up 10 points through 30 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Clears protocols

Johansen was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday. Johansen has 15 points in 11 games but hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 10. The 29-year-old forward should be back in action Wednesday against Washington.
NBA
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Larsson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, per Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR. Larsson has recorded one goal and one assist through his eight December appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Petersen cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. Petersen has recently struggled when defending the cage for the Kings, holding a 1-3-1 record with a 3.43 GAA and a .876 save percentage over his last five outings. He will look to rekindle the success he found primarily last season upon return from his extended absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Exits protocols

Gagner exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Gagner has recorded two goals and one assist through his eight December appearances. With Lucas Raymond still missing time, the 32-year-old could see an expanded role in the coming contests.
NHL

