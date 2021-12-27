ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Back on active roster

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Granlund was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday. Granlund...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
prohockeyrumors.com

Predators Place Three In COVID Protocol, Activate Eight

There was plenty of COVID-related activity for the Predators on Monday. The team announced that defenseman Roman Josi, center Tommy Novak, and winger Colton Sissons have all been placed in COVID protocol. However, they also got several players back from protocol in wingers Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino, center Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, and defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Ben Harpur. Josi, Novak, and Sissons will be out for at least the next ten days as a result; today’s announcement from the CDC that cuts the quarantine period from ten days to five doesn’t automatically apply to the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alex Turcotte: Moved up to active roster

Turcotte was recalled to the active roster by the Kings on Tuesday. Turcotte figures to make his NHL debut versus the Knights on Tuesday after having served as a healthy scratch his previous two times out. With the Reign, the 2019 fifth-overall pick has racked up three goals and seven helpers in 18 minor-league contests.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikael Granlund
CBS Sports

Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Promoted to active roster

Gettinger was shifted from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Gettinger has one assist through eight career NHL games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign. The 23-year-old winger has notched eight goals and 16 points in 21 AHL appearances this season. He'll likely be a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Panthers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Added to active roster

Carcone was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday. With several Coyotes in COVID-19 protocols or injured, Carcone will have a shot at making his NHL debut Tuesday against the Sharks. The 25-year-old forward has 12 points in 25 AHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Louis Belpedio: Promoted to active roster

Belpedio was bumped up from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday. Belpedio is a healthy scratch for Tuesday's tilt with the Lightning and will likely head back to the taxi squad after the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Blake Speers: Promoted to active roster

Speers was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Tuesday. Speers has appeared in one NHL game this season and could be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Sharks. He'll likely head back to the taxi squad after Tuedsay's game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators
CBS Sports

Rangers' Zac Jones: Joins active roster

Jones was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Jones has impressed at the AHL level this season with 17 points through 21 games. He may have a shot at making his NHL season debut Wednesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: On active roster

Miromanov was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday, per CBS Sports. Miromanov was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's tilt with the Kings. He'll likely head back to the taxi squad in the coming days.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Gerald Mayhew: Added to active roster

Mayhew was promoted to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Kraken. With Scott Laughton still in the league's COVID-19 protocols, Mayhew figures to jump into a bottom-six role against Seattle. In his four NHL contests this year, the 28-year-old center has recorded one assist, five shots and seven hits while averaging 11:45 of ice time. Looking ahead to the rest of the 2021-22 campaign, Mayhew will likely remain a fringe roster player and probably will still see some minutes in the minors with the Phantoms.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Joins active roster

The Flyers elevated Sandstrom from the taxi squad to the active roster Wednesday. With Carter Hart (COVID-19) still unavailable, Sandstrom will back up Martin Jones on Wednesday in Seattle. The 24-year-old is still awaiting his NHL debut.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Predators' Michael McCarron: Elevated to NHL roster

The Predators recalled McCarron from the taxi squad prior to Wednesday's game in Washington. The move comes two days after McCarron cleared COVID-19 protocols and joined Nashville's taxi squad. The forward has yet to tally a point through seven games of NHL action this season. McCarron figures to occupy the fourth-line center position Wednesday in place of Colton Sissons (COVID-19).
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Rises to active roster

Lettieri was called up to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Canucks. Lettieri will suit up Wednesday, and he's expected to play alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Troy Terry on the top line. The 26-year-old Lettieri has three goals and an assist in eight games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Up to active roster

Larsson was promoted to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Canucks. With Josh Mahura (undisclosed) not ready to return, Larsson will play as the Ducks' seventh defenseman Wednesday. The 24-year-old Larsson will be making his season debut at the NHL level.
NHL
neworleanssun.com

Capitals activate four key players prior to game vs. Predators

The Washington Capitals activated forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie from the COVID-19 list prior to Wednesday's home game against the Nashville Predators. The Capitals also activated forward Tom Wilson (upper body) off injured reserve. The contest is Washington's first since Dec. 19 due to the NHL's holiday...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy