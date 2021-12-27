ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Philip Tomasino: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tomasino was removed from COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tomasino...

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Philip Tomasino
CBS Sports

Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Exits protocols

Borowiecki was removed from the COVID-19 list Monday. The 32-year-old blueliner missed one game while stuck in protocols. Borowiecki has just one assist through 23 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Clears virus protocols

Brodie exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Brodie will be eligible to play when the Maple Leafs return to action Saturday versus the Senators. The 31-year-old defender has picked up seven points while posting a plus-9 rating through 30 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially clears protocols

Irving cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. While this is a significant step in the right direction for Irving, who's yet to play this season, coach Steve Nash previously said the All-Star guard would need a couple of weeks to ramp up his conditioning before making his debut. With that in mind, Irving will likely be back on the floor sometime in mid-January, though he won't be able to play in Nets' home games due to New York City's vaccine mandate. As a result, Irving will essentially be a part-time player who will only be available for road games in cities that do not have such mandates.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Franklin: Clears COVID protocols

Franklin was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Franklin has mostly contributed on special teams this season, while providing extra depth at safety. Now healthy, he'll likely return to that role Sunday against the Saints.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Aldridge cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Aldridge missed five straight games after being placed in COVID-19 protocols in mid-December. The veteran big man will have until Thursday's contest against the 76ers to regain his conditioning before returning to his usual 20-plus minutes per game. Before his absence, Aldridge scored in double figures in five straight games -- all starts -- and averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across 27.6 minutes during that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Clears protocols

The Coyotes activated Galchenyuk (COVID-19) from virus-related protocols Wednesday. Galchenyuk had been in COVID-19 protocols since Dec. 17. The 27-year-old has struggled considerably in his second stint with Arizona, tallying no goals and two assists in 13 games thus far. He'll likely occupy the third-line center position going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Josh Richardson: Clears COVID protocols

Richardson cleared COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. Richardson missed his fourth straight game Monday against Minnesota, but he's since tested out of protocols and is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Clippers. Given that Richardson hasn't played in more than a week, it's possible he could face some conditioning concerns, but for the time being it looks as though he'll be active Wednesday night. Dennis Schroder also cleared protocols Tuesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Titans' Rodger Saffold: Clears COVID protocols

Saffold was restored to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Saffold only spent five days on the COVID list, but he did miss their victory over the 49ers on Thursday. The 12-year vet's return will be a big boost to the Titans' offensive line, which currently still has starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, and starting right guard Nate Davis on the COVID list.
NFL
CBS Sports

Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Flynn cleared the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Flynn is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers with a return to conditioning tag. If he's unable to suit up, then his next chance to make his return will come Friday against the Clippers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Chris Westry: Clears COVID protocols

Westry was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Cliffton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Westry's return to the active roster comes as the Ravens' secondary is starting to heal up. The size of his role Sunday against the Rams will likely be determined by whether or not starting corner Anthony Averett is able to play with a fractured rib.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lakers' Austin Reaves: Clears protocols, still out

Reaves (conditioning) cleared the league's health and safety protocols, but he won't be available for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Reaves hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15, so it's not shocking the Lakers don't want to rush him back to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jordan Poole: Clears COVID protocols

Poole cleared the COVID-19 protocols Monday and could be in the mix to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Slater has missed the past five games while in the health and safety protocols, but he's now made his first step toward retaking the court. The 22-year-old may need to work himself back into game shape after his quarantine period, so he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Cameron McGrone: Clears COVID protocols

McGrone (knee) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, but he remains on the non-football injury list, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports. McGrone is out for the season due to the knee injury he suffered while at Michigan during the 2020 season. Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, McGrone will return his focus to making an impact in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kyle Long: Clears COVID protocols

Long was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Long missed the Chiefs win over the Steelers on Sunday, but he'll now be able to suit up Sunday against the Bengals.
NFL
CBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Clears protocols, out Wednesday

Jackson has cleared the league's health and safety protocols but won't play Wednesday against the Celtics due to conditioning purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. Jackson spent a week in the league's COVID-19 protocols but will now be able to return to practice. While the 31-year-old will...
NBA

