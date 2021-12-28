ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King confirms split from Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens: ‘I am rattled’

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago
THAT WAS QUICK Meghan King confirms split from Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens: ‘I am rattled’ The reality star says she is beginning to let go of ‘shattered dreams’

The Real Housewives of OC star Meghan King and Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens just tied the knot a little over 2 months ago but are already splitting ways. There have been reports that the couple called it quits floating around the last couple of days but on Monday King confirmed the split on Instagram, calling the situation “devastating.” “I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of marriage,” she wrote at the start of her statement.

King and Owens had a small wedding in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania on October 11th with 50 of their family and friends which included Joe and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. They met on a dating app and she told Brides they started planning their future together within a week talking. A devastated King continued her statement on Instagram, “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows - am I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out,” she wrote.

In the short time they spent together Owens got to know King’s children whom she shares with Jim Edmonds. They celebrated Halloween and even visited Sea World San Diego together for Aspen’s 5th birthday along with twins Hart and Hayes, 3 ½. She referenced her children in the post and wrote, “I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.” “At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she concluded. It’s the third marriage for King who was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, followed by Edmonds from 2014 to 2019. She and Edmonds‘ divorce was finalized in May.

Cuffe is the son of Joe‘s sister Valerie Owens and an attorney and partner with Los Angeles entertainment firm Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson. The 42-year-old has mainly stayed out of the public eye until his relationship with King and she confirmed their relationship on Instagram just 2 weeks before their marriage. On September 25th King shared a photo of the two embracing with the caption, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man.”

bravotv.com

You Need to See Meghan King Owens’ Holiday Family Photo

Meghan King Owens is spreading holiday cheer with her family. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently took to Instagram to share festive moments with some of her loved ones as they celebrated the holiday season together. "Aspen asked Santa to send her an elf on the shelf. Nooooo!!!!!!...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
