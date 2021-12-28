ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Wolf trapping now allowed in all MT Wolf Management Units

By Keith Schubert
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
Wolf trapping is now open in all Montana Wolf Management Units, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced Monday.

FWP said the decision to open fully came after monitoring grizzly bear activity across most of the state. Before Monday, 11 of the 17 Wolf Management Units were open for trapping in the state. And the five units that opened Monday were all in Regions two and three.

“Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists have determined the potential risk for trapping conflicts in grizzly bear areas is low,” the department said in the release.

Biologists at FWP have been tracking collared grizzlies, sightings of bears in the field, weather assessments and reports from the public to monitor the animal’s attack since early November, the release said. FWP spokesman, Greg Lemon, said in region three, all collared bears were in their den sites, and the department had not seen any recent bear activity in region two.

wolf harvesting regions

On October 28, FWP adopted a final set of rules for wolf trapping. The adoption included a “floating” start date for wolf trapping in areas with grizzly bears to be no earlier than the Monday after Thanksgiving and no later than Dec. 31 and run through March 15.

Recently passed legislation that extended the wolf trapping season also allowed for bait and snares to be used when trapping wolves and for the hunting wolves on private land and at night. The take limit for wolves also increased this year, with hunters and trappers being able to take 10 wolves via hunting and 10 via trapping compared to five total in the past.

Since September, 130 wolves have been harvested in the state.

On Monday, Kim Bean, vice president of the nonprofit group Wolves of the Rockies, shared her concerns about the FWP announcement.

“We’ve got a problem, this is going to have horrible effects on the wolf population, and especially with snaring and the ability to bait, I think the collateral damage is going to be devastating as well,” she said.

Lemon said it’s hard to predict how this year’s wolf harvest will compare to years past but said harvest numbers could increase.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see them go up a little bit, given the new regulations. But it’s important to remember that there are those regional thresholds as well,” he said.

For the first time, FWP established a statewide wolf harvest threshold of 450 this year, with each region designated a unique threshold. But unlike a quote, if the threshold is met, hunting does not stop, and instead, it triggers a commission review of regulations for that particular region, Lemon said.

So far, no region in the state has met its threshold. But with 61 wolves harvested and a threshold of 82, region three is the closest, according to the state’s wolf harvest dashboard .

The post Wolf trapping now allowed in all MT Wolf Management Units appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 16

Montana Marie
2d ago

just a thought people, It was encouraged to rekindle the wolf population and surprise now they say its out of control. If you have never witnessed trapping of an animal I suggest you educate yourselves, it is NOT pleasant nor humane.

Reply
4
Darrel Day
2d ago

Wolves have far outpaced target numbers. Take the emotion out of it and allow fish and wildlife to scientifically manage game populations.

Reply(4)
4
Billings Gazette

Wildlife commission considering changes to mountain lion hunting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering changes to mountain lion hunting in the state as wildlife managers convene a new regional working group to make recommendations on management of the cats. Montana’s winter mountain lion seasons using hounds are currently under three structures. In much of the northwest’s...
ANIMALS
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirms heifer carcass found near Walden was killed by wolves

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 21, that a carcass of a heifer found near Walden was killed by wolves. Ranching advocates say the roughly 500-pound heifer — born this spring and meant to replace an older cow in the herd — is at the heart of nearly every issue facing a commission planning Colorado’s reintroduction of grey wolves.
COLORADO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Large bull elk killed and left to waste in northern Idaho

PLUMMER – Idaho Fish and Game has received information about a 6×6 bull elk that was shot with a firearm and left to waste near Heyburn State Park in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident. The investigating officer estimated...
IDAHO STATE
