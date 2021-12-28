Gas prices expected to rise soon in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan could see a hike in gas prices as soon as Tuesday, experts say.

The state could see a jump to around $3.09 to $3.25, according to Patrick De Haan with gasbuddy.com .

He said the hike is routine.

“We’ve seen gas prices declining every week in Grand Rapids and West Michigan since early November. It’s a cycle that happens every few weeks,” he said.

He says if you need gas, you should fill up now.

“If you need fuel, now is a good time to get it before stations go up here later this week, probably back over $3 a gallon,” De Haan.

