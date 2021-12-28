Gas prices expected to rise soon in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan could see a hike in gas prices as soon as Tuesday, experts say.
The state could see a jump to around $3.09 to $3.25, according to Patrick De Haan with gasbuddy.com .
He said the hike is routine.
“We’ve seen gas prices declining every week in Grand Rapids and West Michigan since early November. It’s a cycle that happens every few weeks,” he said.Gas Prices
He says if you need gas, you should fill up now.
“If you need fuel, now is a good time to get it before stations go up here later this week, probably back over $3 a gallon,” De Haan.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0