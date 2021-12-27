ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Woman arrested for Georgia motel killing in Tennessee

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman wanted in a fatal shooting was arrested Monday near Nashville, Tennessee, investigators said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Alyssa Danielle Wild of East Dublin, Georgia was pulled over in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wild is charged with murder in the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg of Cuthbert, Georgia. Holmberg was found shot dead Saturday in a vehicle parked at a motel in Dublin.

Investigators say Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship.

Wild was being held Monday in the Williamson County jail in Tennessee. It’s unclear if Wild has seen a judge or has a lawyer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said more charges are forthcoming.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that 16-year-old Jymirah Chatman of Brooklyn Park was found at an undisclosed location in Detroit late Tuesday by the Michigan State Police and the FBI. Police said a 32-year-old Detroit man suspected of taking her from Minnesota to Michigan was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy