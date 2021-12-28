ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 12/27/21

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

After a holiday weekend, COVID numbers have dropped for the time being.

There are currently 1,581 active cases of the virus.

Fifty-one one those are new, which is lowered compared to past Thursday when new cases were in the 200s.

Eighty-nine people are in the hospital.

Two new deaths have been reported since we last covered this on Thursday, bringing the total to 455.

