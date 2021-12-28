ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Single Bit Computer From Vacuum Tubes

By Chris Lott
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulminating a year-long project, [Usagi Electric] aka [David] has just wrapped up his single-bit vacuum tube computer. It is based on the Motorola MC14500 1-bit industrial controller, but since [David] changed the basic logic unit into an arithmetic-logic unit, he’s dubbing it the UE14500. Built on a wooden panel about 2.5...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Three-Wheeled Electric Fatbikes

Rungu, a California-based company that is renowned for its eye-catching and high-performance electric fatbikes, has launched a brand new three-wheeled electric fatbike that offers greater stability in addition to a boosted battery range and higher ground clearance. The XR Rubicon Trail Edition electric fatbike is equipped with an 18-Ah lithium-ion...
BICYCLES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Compact Camper Trailers

The Mink Campers Mink 2.0 camping trailer is a well-designed take on the off-grid exploration vehicle that will provide avid adventurers with a way to explore on their own terms without losing sight of comfort. The trailer is constructed with an AL-KO galvanized steel chassis for enhanced durability and offers...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Tube Computer#The Tube#Usagi Electric#Motorola#Ue14500#Ram Memory Bank#Mc14500#Hackaday Io
Robb Report

This 663-Foot Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept Can Cruise Silently and Emissions-Free

With a name like Centerfold, you’d expect nothing less than to draw attention. That’s certainly the case with Nuvolari Lenard’s latest eye-catching hybrid superyacht concept, even if it is stealthy quiet. The Italian studio, known for such impressive superyachts as Nord, Enzo and Black Pearl, unveiled the epic 663-foot Centerfold on Tuesday with the goal of challenging the status quo. The behemoth is built from high tensile steel and aluminum, and characterized by sleek lines and a razor-sharp bow designed to help increase efficiency at sea. More importantly, the hybrid vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art tech engineered to reduce her carbon...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
RideApart

Italian Startup Scarponi Unveils Its Electric Mini-Bike Range

A new Italian company is looking to make a name for itself in the rapidly growing electric motorcycle segment. Scarponi Motorcycles had been teasing its entry into the market for some time now. After months of R&D, the company has finally unveiled its range of electric motorcycles: a trio of minibikes that seeks to inject some fun into the mini-bike scene. Scarponi is currently showcasing the new bikes on Indiegogo. Let's take a closer look.
CARS
Gadget Review

Best Corded Stick Vacuums_

What are the features that make the best corded stick vacuum? These portable and lightweight vacuums offer powerful suction and plenty of versatility, making them some of the best vacuum cleaners your money can buy. While a corded stick vacuum isn’t as portable as a cordless vacuum, you’ll still be able to clean your whole house easily with one.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Ford F-150 Lightning battery capacities revealed, Platinum trim should do 280 miles

Ford slipped a few more details on its upcoming electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, into a livestreamed event Thursday evening. During the presentation, the automaker revealed that the truck's standard-range battery capacity is rated at 98 kilowatt-hours, while the extended range unit packs 131 kilowatt-hours of capacity. Not only that, but the automaker also revealed that the top-spec F-150 Lightning Platinum will go a company-estimated 280 miles on a charge.
CARS
HackerNoon

Ride the Wave of Curiosity: Vacuum Tube Radios Vs. Transistor Radios

In general, the radio is constructed by mechanical devices, electronic devices, magnets, etc. It receives audio signals emitted by broadcasting stations through converting electric wave signals. After the invention of the vacuum tube, the circuit and receiving performance of the radio had undergone revolutionary progress and improvement, that is vacuum tube radio. Later, with the development of technology, radios with transistors as the core gradually became popular. It's what we know as a transistor radio. Radios are still widely used for many functions. Here two main radios will be described in detail below.
TECHNOLOGY
reverb.com

Find of the Week: A Vacuum-Tube Drum Machine

This week's discovery is a drum machine that may have been used for interdimensional travel in an alternate reality. But in our present timeline and reality, we have the D-1000 Vacuum-Tube Drum Machine—a rare Metasonix creation with fewer than 200 units ever produced. Metasonix D-1000. Its name accurately reflects...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

HoRNet Valvola: Free vacuum tube amplifier emulation

HoRNet Plugins has announced the release of a free audio plugin as its Christmas gift for 2021. The HoRNet Valvola is a vacuum tube amplifier emulation for Windows and Mac. HoRNet Valvola (the Italian word for vacuum tube) it’s an emulation of the electric behavior of a vacuum tube and its surrounding circuit.
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

Free Vacuum Tube Emulation Plug-In

HoRNet Valvola features direct modeling of the circuit characteristics 23/12/21. HoRNet has released HoRNet Valvola. Valvola is the Italian word for vacuum tube and the company says that this free plug-in is an emulation of the electric behavior of a vacuum tube and its surrounding circuit. Here's the details in their own words...
ELECTRONICS
ArchDaily

Computational Drawing: From Foundational Exercises to Theories of Representation

Computational Drawing: From Foundational Exercises to Theories of Representation. Description via Amazon. This book explores computation, specifically the craft of writing computer code, as a medium for drawing. Exercises, essays, algorithms, diagrams, and drawings are woven together to offer instruction, insight, and theories that are valuable to practicing architects, artists, and scholars. This book can serve as a primer for those new to programming or motivation and context for those with experience.“Computing” and “drawing” are both deeply historical and loaded terms. Although digital media is often positioned in opposition to the “manual” act of drawing, the broader territory of “computing” includes matters of language, rules, procedures, and orders that are very much compatible with the presence of ink on paper. Indeed, the nature of drawing―a temporal medium governed by marks that can be precisely defined, but not easily edited―provides welcome structure for computational methods.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Lisp In 436 Bytes

You would assume that any programming language available back in the 1960s would be small enough to easily implement on today’s computers. That’s not always true though, since old languages sometimes used multiple passes. But in some cases, you can implement what would have been a full language decades ago in a tiny footprint. A case in point is a pretty good implementation of Lisp — including garbage collection — in 436 bytes.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy