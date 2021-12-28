Mobile Rec Unit offers year-round fun for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re struggling to keep your kids busy during the holiday break, Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a special outdoor event Tuesday night at Falls Park.

A shot of cold weather won’t put the brakes on Sioux Falls’ Mobile Recreation Unit.

“The Mobile Rec Unit is a new opportunity for us to bring activities and games into parks year-round. It allows us to be mobile with bigger activities that we can take to different neighborhoods that maybe we haven’t been able to in the past,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Administrative Manager Jackie Nelson said.

The Mobile Recreation Unit is a former Bookmobile and made its debut in September.

“We’re trying to find all sorts of fun activities that we can do no matter what the weather is. The best thing about recreation is that it’s a year-round activity, so whether it’s raining, snowing or sunny we still have activities that we can do,” Nelson said.

The list of activities includes Giant Checkers, Pop-A-Shot Basketball, and 9 Square in the Air.

“Lots of different activities, maybe some activities that kids or families haven’t been able to play in the past that we can introduce them to,” Nelson said.

“My older kids are really good at entertaining the younger kids but we always get some new games and we like outdoor things,” Crooks, South Dakota mom Susan Simon said.

Susan Simon is from Crooks. She has nine kids ranging in age from 27 to 11 years old.

“There are so many games and so many things out there to do, before you invest in something it’s really nice to have the opportunity to get to try it out. Yeah, that’s wonderful that they’re taking the initiative and doing that for us,” Simon said.

Nelson says her only expectation is for people to have fun.

“Create memories as a family or with friends and really maybe just learn some new games that you can carry with you and take and share with others,” Nelson said.

The event is Tuesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Falls Park.

The Mobile Rec Unit will visit Frank Olson Park on Friday, January 14th and Sherman Park on Saturday, January 29th.

Click HERE for a complete schedule of upcoming events.

