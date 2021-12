Georgia’s media availability continued Wednesday morning with head coach Kirby Smart, and the one big thing everyone wants to talk about is the quarterback position. During the regular season, it wasn’t an issue, of course, as Georgia was pulverizing teams into submission with Stetson Bennett as the starter. However, after a rocky SEC Championship loss to Alabama — and an exposing of Bennett and the offense, folks are talking Bennett vs. JT Daniels ahead of facing Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO