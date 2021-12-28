ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi hospitalizations from COVID-19 coronavirus up 60 percent since start of December; less than 10 ICU beds listed as available in Jackson area

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DD1sU_0dX4Dwpz00

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus has risen more than 60 percent since December began, state statistics released on Monday indicated.

The hospitalization statistics came on the heels of a report released earlier Monday showing more than 7,000 new cases of the virus had been detected since Wednesday. The high number of new cases drove up the weekly averages of new cases to levels not seen since September as Mississippi was coming down from the record highs as the delta variant ran through Mississippi in July and August.

Through Sunday, the Mississippi State Department of Health records showed a total of 326 patients were hospitalized in the state with complications from the coronavirus.

That compares to the 201 patients in hospital beds on December 1.

In the past state health officials have warned that traditionally high numbers of cases statistically result in higher numbers of hospitalizations usually a week or two after the patients first become ill, therefore it’s unlikely that many of the more than 7,000 new cases were hospitalized by Sunday, but some of those patients may be headed to a hospital bed soon if the past trend stays.

Of the hospitalized coronavirus patients Sunday, 89 were in ICU beds and 47 required mechanical ventilation. That’s compared to 56 ICU patients on December 1 and 31 on ventilators.

Although across the state, health department stats showed late Monday more than 100 available ICU beds, some pockets of the state were already tight.

The state’s largest hospital, the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, showed no ICU beds available, as did Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Combined, the other major hospitals in the Jackson area only showed a total of eight ICU beds available through Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coronavirus hospitalizations skyrocket in last two weeks, still below record highs

While still far from the peaks of last summer’s delta wave, the number of Mississippians hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus have skyrocketed in the last two weeks. Through Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 514 people were hospitalized with the virus. That number is more than double the number hospitalized on December 16, approximately 14 days ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s long-term care facilities saw five-fold increase in COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks in December

As the latest surge of COVID-19 coronavirus has begun spiking in Mississippi, the state’s long-term care facilities, chiefly nursing homes, have seen massive spikes in outbreaks. “We’re seeing rapid growth in nursing home outbreaks,” Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Wednesday. On December 1, the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi COVID hospitalizations have nearly doubled this month; 10K recent cases could result in hundreds more hospitalizations, trends suggest

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus has nearly doubled since the beginning of December, state statistics released Tuesday show. Through Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health records showed a total of 400 patients were hospitalized in the state with complications from the coronavirus. That...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Magnolia State Live

COVID-19 rages in Louisiana, death toll nears 15K; Half of lions at New Orleans zoo have virus

Louisiana’s COVID-19 death toll edged toward 15,000 on Wednesday, and the zoo in New Orleans said half of its lions had been diagnosed with the disease. Five deaths reported Wednesday brought the state total to 14,983. And hospitalizations, after doubling in the week that ended Sunday, have risen nearly 47% since then to 659, the Louisiana Department of Health dashboard indicated. The state said the omicron variant accounted for more than 88% of cases.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Icu#Mississippians
Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases soar in Mississippi over Christmas holiday; new cases up 4-fold since start of month

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported on Monday shows the virus was quickly spreading over the Christmas holiday weekend at a staggering rate. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,058 new coronavirus cases were found since last Wednesday. The state did not report statistics last Thursday, Friday, or over the weekend due to the Christmas holiday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Flu is back in America with a vengeance this year, experts say

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office along with other Mississippi law enforcement are on the lookout for an inmate with Panola County ties who has escaped Wednesday. Officials with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office report that state inmate, Andrew Emerick went off-camera and through a fence at the state inmate work camp in Ackerman.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Research: Wreck of last US slave ship found on Gulf coast mostly intact — including pen used to imprison African captives

Researchers studying the wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, buried in mud on the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860, have made the surprising discovery that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal journey across the Atlantic Ocean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Magnolia State Live

‘We may be done with COVID, but it’s not done with us yet.’ Mississippi’s top epidemiologist talks about holidays, coronavirus variants and how to protect yourself and your family

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the nation, forcing many families to rethink holiday plans and even closing down many schools and workplaces. Earlier this month, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy