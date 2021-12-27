ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii reviewing latest CDC recommendation of shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

By The Associated Press
Gov. David Ige and the state health department are reviewing the latest recommendation, but for now, the isolation and quarantine period remains at 10 days.

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Hawaii Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
seattlepi.com

The latest on Hawaii’s travel restrictions, test requirements and COVID-19 numbers

Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Hawaii, with 707 new cases reported on Saturday and 972 new cases on Sunday. It’s a mix of the delta and omicron variants being transmitted at large gatherings, said State Health Director Dr. Libby Char in a press release. Of the 972, 877 were on Oahu, 38 were on Maui, 29 were on Hawaii Island, and 14 were on Kauai. Future updates to Hawaii’s COVID-19 counts may be found on the Department of Health’s website.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Covid On Hawaii Vacations? “Avoid Travel” Issued, Cancelled Flights, Record Cases

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
hawaiinewsnow.com

As cases rise, Maui’s mayor eyes more testing — and restrictions

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As coronavirus cases rise on the Valley Isle, the mayor says he is looking at reinstating some restrictions and promises to provide more testing for residents. “We’re going to start surge testing next week,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “Where we can do between 1,000 and...
KITV.com

DOH identifies two COVID clusters linked to Hawaii's Finest Music Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii health officials are warning the public about two more coronavirus clusters linked to a music festival on Oahu in mid-December. The two latest clusters are both tied to Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival from Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. One cluster was connected to the festival itself, which was held at the Bishop Museum. The other is tied to the official after party that was held at Moani Waikiki.
