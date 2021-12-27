Hawaii reviewing latest CDC recommendation of shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

There’s no doubt that Hawaii is heading into uncharted territory with regards to Covid cases, and perhaps other more concerning metrics as well. Today the state announced there were 1,828 new Covid cases, while it is growing rapidly on all islands. And this is likely just the beginning of where we could be in the next few weeks, with the potential being reported of upwards to 20,000 cases per day across all the islands.

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO