When it comes to sectors of the mortgage industry that have increased in stature in recent years, few can match the rapid rise of mortgage investment corporations (MICs). In September last year, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) described MICs as the fastest growing segment of Canada’s mortgage market, with those lenders – which offer a route for small investors to dip their toes in private lending – accounting for over $13 billion of the country’s mortgage debt load.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO