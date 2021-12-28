ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Defense vs. Dolphins Offense

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaCPM_0dX4DlNE00

Does a Covid-ravaged New Orleans have enough defensive talent remaining to shoulder a victory against Miami on a Prime Time stage?

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Miami Dolphins. Both squads come in with 7-7 records and needing a win to strengthen playoff chances. The Dolphins have won six straight after a 1-7 start. However, five of those wins were against the Jets (twice), Giants, Texans, and Panthers.

The Saints are coming off a stirring 9-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans has won games on the back of a strong defense in 2021. Their defensive depth has been greatly thinned by a rash of positive Covid tests that has ravaged the entire team for tonight.

Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian won't be available after positive Covid tests, meaning that rookie QB Ian Book will get his first NFL action. The team's top two tight ends, Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, along with RT Ryan Ramczyk and WR Deonte Harris will also be sidelined tonight. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead will be a game-time decision with a knee injury.

The Saints defense stifled an explosive Buccaneers offense last Sunday. They'll be tested with the losses of linebackers Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Kaden Elliss this week because of Covid. Pass rusher Carl Granderson and Jalyn Holmes are also out, thinning a defensive line already without injured ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner.

Does a Covid-ravaged New Orleans have enough defensive talent remaining to shoulder a victory against Miami on a Prime Time stage?

Saints Defensive Rankings

  • Points = 4th (20.4 per game)
  • Total Yardage = 14th (337/game)
  • Passing = 18th (240/game)
  • Rushing = 5th (96.6/game)

Dolphins Offensive Rankings

  • Points = 21st (20.4/game)
  • Total Yards = 24th (314.7/game)
  • Passing = 16th (228/game)
  • Rushing = 30th (86.6)

Saints Run Defense vs Dolphins Rushing Attack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pw5AZ_0dX4DlNE00
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Nathan Cottrell (31). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has been one of the league's toughest teams to run on over the last four years. They've allowed just 3.8 yards per rush this season, second best in the NFL, and have held nine opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

Miami has had a punchless running game most of the year. Leading rusher Myles Gaskin (580 yards, 3.5/carry) may yield snaps to former Texans RB Duke Johnson, who had 125 yards rushing against the Jets last week.

The Dolphins have had trouble establishing balance all season, creating more pressure on second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game. They've been held to under 100 yards rushing in 9 of 14 outings this season.

New Orleans will need to shut down the run and cause Miami to be one-dimensional. They’ll have to do it without the services of Demario Davis, one of the league's best defenders, along with Alexander and S Malcolm Jenkins.

The Saints are essentially down to rookie Pete Werner, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun at linebacker. While they’ll have to maintain proper positioning, the defensive line needs to win their battles at the point of attack to stymie the run.

Saints Pass Defense vs. Dolphins Passing Attack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvkhV_0dX4DlNE00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY

Other than Jenkins, the New Orleans secondary comes into the game intact. Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore leads the unit by taking on an opponent's best wideout. He’s been able to shut down some of the NFL's top receivers one-on-one, allowing the team to be more aggressive in coverage packages.

The Saints have held opposing quarterbacks to less than 62% completion percentage and have 15 interceptions, among the most in the league. Corners Bradley Roby and rookie Paulson Adebo are an aggressive complement to Lattimore and provide a top man-to-man trio.

Fifth-year FS Marcus Williams is having his best season and has elite range in deep support. Versatile defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams step in for Jenkins and will also supply slot coverage and extra run support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMGfD_0dX4DlNE00
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY

New Orleans is capable of creating chaos with a variety of pressure packages from defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The Saints have 33 sacks and 91 QB hits this season. Their best pressure comes from defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan, who have combined for 12.5 sacks and 41 pressures.

Jordan and Davenport are disruptive from the edge, but can also line up inside to bring pressure. The Saints need a big contribution from DT David Onyemata on the inside. With Davis and Alexander out, Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams may be used on blitzes to create more pressure.

Tua Tagovailoa has completed nearly 70% of his throws and has made great progress in his second year. Tagovailoa has 14 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and one 300-yard outing in nine games this season. He has a good enough arm to hit the deep ball, but is better at peppering defenses with quick passes between the numbers.

Tagovailoa has nice elusiveness to escape defenders, but shows poor pocket presence and feel for the pass rush. The Dolphins offensive line has also suffered from inconsistencies this season. Miami quarterbacks have been sacked 31 times and are often under duress.

The Dolphins have two terrific young receivers for their young signal caller. Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle, the number six overall selection, has established himself as a gamebreaker. Waddle leads the team with 86 receptions for 849 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Fourth-year TE Mike Gesicki has developed into one of the league's better receivers at the position. Gesicki has 64 catches for 685 yards and two scores. Devante Parker and Albert Wilson are big-play complements to Waddle at wideout, while Gaskin and Johnson are reliable receivers out of the backfield.

What to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QoVZ_0dX4DlNE00
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

With a rookie quarterback making his first start for an already struggling offense, it seems as if the onus of victory falls to the Saints defense again. New Orleans was up to the task last week against Tampa Bay, but are without three starters and two key reserves tonight.

The Saints must stop the Dolphins from establishing balance and keep Tagovailoa from getting into an early rhythm with disruption from their defensive front. Their secondary needs to be up to the task against an underrated Miami receiving corps, while Werner has to shut down Gaskin and Johnson on check-down passes.

A thinner New Orleans defense has to stop Miami from sustained drives to avoid wearing down. The Saints are ranked near the top of the NFL in third-down defense and red-zone efficiency. To stay in the playoff race, the New Orleans defense needs to flex its muscle on a prime-time stage.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins made history last night in New Orleans

The Miami Dolphins dominated the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football 20-3, solidifying their 7th win in a row and catapulting them into the 7th seed of the AFC Playoff picture. Many people who read my articles over the last few weeks thought it would be impossible to come back from 1-7, they said this winning streak was merely a feel-good story before getting humbled again. The Miami Dolphins made history last night becoming the first team in NFL History to have a 7 game losing streak, and a 7 game winning streak in the same season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaylen Waddle
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Jets#Giants#Texans#Panthers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wr#Saints Run Defense
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
903
Followers
498
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy