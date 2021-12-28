ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton Discusses Toxic Political Culture

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Fred Upton is decrying the divisive environment in Washington and around the country. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, Upton said nasty rhetoric in the national discourse is affecting the ability of Congress to do its job. “It’s pretty...

Upton Keeping Options Open

Following the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission’s vote on the state’s new congressional maps this week, Congressman Fred Upton is keeping his options open about seeking re-election. In a social media post Wednesday, Upton wrote, “Michigan’s newly drawn 4th Congressional district includes a vast majority of area that I’ve proudly represented all my days, including my hometown.” The Fourth District is where St. Joseph would now be located. That means if Upton decides to seek re-election, he would have to run in a primary against Congressman Bill Huizenga. Upton writes, “The redistricting process is never pleasant particularly when colleagues are pitted against each other.” However, he goes on to say, “I’ve been strongly encouraged to seek another term in what will be considered yet again a swing district in a national polarized political climate.” Upton says a bipartisan consensus is needed now more than ever, and that is “the winning formula that has led to our previous electoral victories and will again should we decide to run in 2022.”
Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) shared an abusive voicemail with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday during a segment on the hostile work environment in Congress. “You ought to get the fuck off the planet, you fucking foul bitch,” an angry male caller barked. “They ought to fucking try you for treason, bitch. … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.” "It's pretty toxic, there's no question about it," GOP Rep. Fred Upton discusses the hostility on Capitol Hill with Democratic colleague Rep. Debbie Dingell. "I've...
Bob Dole's politics were hardball, not toxic

Now is the time for tributes and reflections on the life of Senator Bob Dole, who died on Dec. 5 at age 98. Yet, it is important not to romanticize the former Senate Majority Leader from Kansas. Dole certainly did great things, like spearheading the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and co-sponsoring a landmark expansion of Food Stamps (now called SNAP) with Democratic Sen. George McGovern, whom he considered a friend. He also loved humor and showed he could take a joke with his multiple Saturday Night Live appearances, alongside actors that satirized him.
Rep. Fred Upton issues statement on Build Back Better plan

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. --- Republican Representative Fred Upton issued the following statement after Senator Joe Manchin announced that he would vote "no" on the Build Back Better plan. “Senator Manchin was an integral part in writing the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill (BIF), which overwhelmingly passed the Senate in August 69-30 and...
Lynn Schmidt: Liz Cheney stands firmly in defending democracy

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.
Fred Upton
Debbie Dingell
Opinion: Joe Manchin has shown America how politics is supposed to work

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has shown us how American politics is supposed to work. He’s being tarred and feathered by the far left for spoiling its effort to shove a “transformative” single-party bill down a divided nation’s throat. But Manchin represents the will of most of the country. While individual items in the Build Back Better may appear popular, polls show a public increasingly nervous about Washington’s spending and its impact on inflation. These moderates represent a demographic both the current president and his predecessor seemed to ignore.
Upton Introduces Bill To Improve The Supply Chain

Legislation in the U.S. House seeks to improve the nation’s supply chain. Congressman Fred Upton and colleagues this week introduced the Manufacturing.gov Act. He tells us it aims to increase domestic manufacturing of vital goods. “We’ve introduced legislation that would establish a website that would connect manufacturers with federal...
Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble spoke by telephone with a senior U.S. official about the political situation in his country, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. “Prime Minister @MohamedHRoble last night had a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee...
