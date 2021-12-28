Columbus police ask public’s help in solving Somali community leader’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide of a leader in the city’s Somali community.

The body of Mohammed Hassan Adam, 48, was discovered Friday in a van on Windsor Avenue. His body was discovered by a search party organized by the Somali community one day after Adam was reported missing to the police.

Friends and family have been wondering why they had to take the initiative to find their missing loved one.

In a statement to the community, Columbus police said it had a missing persons unit detective look into Adam’s case the Thursday after he was reported missing, but “we did not receive any indication that he was in imminent danger,” the statement said.

“The perpetrators of this crime probably are watching this and I want to tell them that you might have succeeded to murder our imam, but you will never succeed to tarnish his image and his legacy,” said Horsed Noah, with the Somali Islamic Centers of Ohio and a friend of Adam. “We will continue his positive and beautiful message.”

As they search for answers as to how he died, Adam’s friends and family said they will carry on the work he did while he was alive.

“We believe in Islamic tradition that God will reward you according to the tragedy,” Noah said. “So life is a tribulation and trials. That’s how we view this and one day, the criminals will come into the court of God and this family will be rewarded immensely by their creator. We believe that and that’s what gives us emotional tranquility right now.”

The Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus police homicide division at 614-645-4730.

