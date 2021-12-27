Soft drink on pssego electronic ginger

For the food-obsessed, like me, planning a menu for a holiday fête can take weeks of research and recipe testing. While Thanksgiving is often made up of standard classics to pair with turkey, for me Christmas is an opportunity to experiment, building menus centered on different meaty mains. Over the years, my holiday repertoire has developed a rotation of favorites from Julia's bœuf bourguignon, or herb-crusted rib roast, to stone fruit stuffed pork loin and classic glazed ham. Once the main dish is picked the real fun starts, choosing complementary side dishes and a list of wine pairings. While the menus change from year to year, one dish seems to always make it on our winter holiday table, my Waldorf salad. With festive pops of red and green, this colorful salad is as pretty to look at as it is delicious. Enlivened with lemon and fresh ginger, this makes a vibrant palate cleanser to even the richest of savory center pieces.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO