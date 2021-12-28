XNA operating smoothly despite nationwide flight cancellations due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport says it’s been smooth sailing over the past week as airports across the country are seeing flight cancellations and delays because of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

XNA’s Alex English says the airport is lucky to have a full staff, but that doesn’t mean its in the clear.

“Hopefully that won’t change,” English said. “We do know this new variant is quite contagious so we’re keeping an eye on that, but so far, things are par for the course at XNA.”

English says to always check with airlines and any connecting flights before traveling.

Right now, the majority of incoming flights and departures at XNA are on time. Flights can be monitored on FlyXNA.com .

