ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

XNA operating smoothly despite nationwide flight cancellations due to COVID-19

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fKsO_0dX4CGSI00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport says it’s been smooth sailing over the past week as airports across the country are seeing flight cancellations and delays because of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

XNA’s Alex English says the airport is lucky to have a full staff, but that doesn’t mean its in the clear.

XNA sees holiday travel spike

“Hopefully that won’t change,” English said. “We do know this new variant is quite contagious so we’re keeping an eye on that, but so far, things are par for the course at XNA.”

English says to always check with airlines and any connecting flights before traveling.

Right now, the majority of incoming flights and departures at XNA are on time. Flights can be monitored on FlyXNA.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex English
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Xna#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Local hospitals prep for another COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitals are preparing to make sure they can take care of all their patients. Dr. David Ratcliff, chief medical officer at Washington Regional, said the hospital is seeing in increase in patients needing COVID-19 testing and outpatient services. “The big surge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy