NHL

Kings open extended homestand vs. Las Vegas

By Andrew Knoll
Los Angeles Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings will christen the ice at Crypto.com Arena – the structure formerly known as Staples Center – on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first of seven straight home games for the Kings. The Kings went 2-1-1 on a daunting road trip and now...

NHL
Los Angeles Daily News

