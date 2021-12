We don’t have any interest in the salary wars, or the bonus wars that are underway. We don’t think that that’s healthy. — Kristina Lawson, managing partner of Hanson Bridgett, a California-based midsize firm, commenting on the firm’s refusal to openly participate in offering the outsized raises and bonuses that have swept the market at law firms of all sizes during what could be the hottest lateral market on record. While the firm raised 2022 starting salaries to $170,000, leaders did not consider matching the prevailing Biglaw market scale. Hanson Bridgett instead offers other benefits, like one-month sabbaticals for lawyers who have been with the firm for three years and have met performance goals.

