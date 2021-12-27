ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert and C Nick Cicci to minor league contracts. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Harry Fullerton to a minor league contract. ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka gets brutally honest on Dolphins’ play vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins got off to a solid start in their Monday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but team legend Larry Csonka was nowhere near impressed. Miami led 10-3 at the half, as the Saints struggled to get anything going on the offensive end with third-string QB Ian Book playing. However, that is also the main reason why the Hall of Famer was slightly disappointed with the result. After all, it’s a game the Dolphins could have easily dominated.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL

