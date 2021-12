Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.

