ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Unionists lack ‘sophistication’, Haughey told Major in Downing St meeting

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1cX3_0dX4AVNX00

Charlie Haughey told Prime Minister John Major at a meeting in 1991 that he should not “attribute too much sophistication to the unionists” amid ongoing efforts to bring The Troubles to a close.

The comments by the Taoiseach, recorded in an Irish Government note of the meeting, were made in Downing Street on June 21 1991.

It came amid ongoing talks between the four main Stormont parties discussing the future of Northern Ireland.

Those talks, which became known as the Brooke/Mayhew talks after the incumbent Northern Ireland secretaries of state, were destined to end with little progress for a peace settlement.

Mr Haughey, who would leave office several months later, indicated to Mr Major he did not believe that the talks would produce anything of substance.

Instead, he told his British counterpart: “If we want to achieve something, we, the two governments, must take the whole situation by the scruff of the neck.

“The situation in Northern Ireland is a constant irritant in relations between the two governments.

“Nearly everywhere I go on the international scene, I am asked: ‘When are you going to solve the problem of Northern Ireland?’

“There are questions of international prestige at stake.

“There are great benefits for both of us in the world from a clearing of the decks. Both countries could then settle down to some sort of normal relations. I hope in all this I am not teaching my grandmother to suck eggs.”

Mr Major tells the Irish premier: “The more I learn of the problem, the more anxious I am to make progress. I would favour a step-by-step approach – a slow approach. We have to carry a unionist and nationalist consensus along.”

Mr Haughey speaks of the need to get officials and experts to look at the possibility of Sinn Fein joining “the process”.

Later, Mr Major expresses some concern about the feelings of unionists, telling Mr Haughey: “The whole subject is very difficult and very complex in view of the position of the unionists – and of Northern Ireland generally.”

According to the confidential note, Mr Haughey responded: “You don’t know your own strength in this. I must ask where do the unionists have to go? If you say ‘The British Government have decided on a certain course of action’ where do they go?”

“If they push, things go back and the Anglo-Irish Agreement is fully in place and will be so for another 20 years.

“Don’t attribute too much sophistication and understanding to the unionists. If the British Government says ‘This is the way we must go’, they have no alternative.

Mr Major responds: “Whatever is proposed must be broadly accepted by the unionists and also by Parliament.”

At one stage, Mr Major tells the Irish leader that more cross-border co-operation is needed. Mr Haughey replies that it is already “superb” and teases: “I think you are beginning to speak like Mrs Thatcher. Maybe you have one of her briefs.”

Mr Haughey and Margaret Thatcher had an often difficult and antagonistic relationship throughout her time as British prime minister.

“We have bitten the bullet of extradition and the system is operating, despite some political trauma in the South. People concentrate on feelings and animosities in Northern Ireland but I have my own party to consider on this subject,” warns Mr Haughey.

The Irish leader says he was careful to “sell this an an EC [European Council] meeting”.

Mr Major used the meeting to complain about recent media comments by Mrs Thatcher and former Conservative prime minister Edward Heath on European integration.

“Luxembourg and the community are causing a real fuss over here now,” the British Prime Minister says.

“There are certain key words which inflame passions here. One of them is ‘federal union’.”

The record can be found in the National Archives with file number 2021/93/30

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Historic meeting between unionists and Sinn Fein was ‘damp squib’

A historic moment when unionist politicians shared a conference room with Sinn Fein for the first time during peace talks in Northern Ireland was recorded in minutes as “something of a damp squib”, newly released Government files have revealed. The peace talks, involving Northern Ireland political parties and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Edward Heath
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Where does the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson?

Where does the Liberal Democrats’ spectacular victory in the North Shropshire by-election leave Boris Johnson? Clinging on, with a high risk of being in office but not in power – rejected by 100 Tory MPs, and now by voters. That is every prime minister’s nightmare. It happened to...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing St#Sinn Fein#Sophistication#Uk#Unionists#Irish#Stormont#British
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Sinn Fein engaging in ‘black widow quadrilles’, Major told Bruton in 1996

John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain ‘believes a word’ from Sinn Fein and the IRA. John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain “believes a word” from Sinn Fein and the IRA, nine months after the end of the first ceasefire.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Guidance on ministerial contacts with Sinn Fein changed four times ahead of GFA

Official guidance to ministers on engaging with Sinn Fein was updated four times in the lead up to the Good Friday Agreement in response to IRA activity and the party’s shifting positions on non-violence.A series of memos circulated among Government departments in Northern Ireland during 1997 and 1998 show how a ban on ministers meeting directly with Sinn Fein was lifted only to be reinstated a few months later.In May 1997, the month that the Labour government came to power in the UK, new Guidelines for Contact were cleared by Secretary of State Mo Mowlam.At the time, the IRA was...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I’m desperate for my holiday’: Documents reveal Blair and Ahern’s close ties

Confidential records of meetings and phone conversations between Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair reveal the close relationship the pair had before and after the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.The records from the Irish state archives show how the taoiseach and the British prime minister talked regularly, speaking candidly about everything from frustrations with political parties in Northern Ireland to inclement summer weather.One conversation in July between the pair sees Mr Blair tell the Irish premier: “I’m fine but I’m desperate for my holiday.”“And we haven’t had a Summer here at all.”Mr Ahern responds: “It is absolutely disastrous, this week it’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Lib Dems asked Tony Blair to rebuild Commons chamber to make it less confrontational

Former Lib Dem leader Paddy Ashdown wanted to the House of Commons chamber redesigned to make it less confrontational, it has emerged. Mr Ashdown, who led his party between 1988 and 1999, wrote to Tony Blair asking him to rebuild parliament and lay it out as a hemicycle like the European Parliament, United States Senate, or Holyrood.He said the alteration would represent a new political culture of “consultation, pluralism, and debate”.In the early days of Tony Blair's government the Liberal Democrats expected to cooperate with the incoming New Labour administration. The efforts led to the establishment of a “joint consultative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Political commentator John Rentoul hosts ‘ask me anything’ on what 2022 holds for Boris Johnson

The prime minister has ended the year beset by a sea of troubles, and the opinion polls have turned against him. Labour has taken a significant lead in voting intentions; the voters say they would prefer Keir Starmer as prime minister; and the Conservatives have lost their advantage as the party trusted to handle the economy. Worse, one poll suggests that Tory MPs would save their seats if they dumped Boris Johnson and installed Rishi Sunak as party leader, and a survey of Tory party members put Mr Johnson at the bottom of the cabinet league table of satisfaction ratings....
POLITICS
BBC

The political A to Z of Northern Ireland in 2021

Three Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leaders, two climate change bills and some mixed views on Northern Ireland's centenary. It has been a busy year for Northern Irish politics in 2021. Here is my alphabetic rundown of the past 12 months. A is for Anderson. Republican icon Martina Anderson's political career...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy