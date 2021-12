President Joe Biden's administration has asked the Supreme Court to end a Trump-era policy under which migrants seeking asylum in the United States must wait in Mexico while their cases are being considered. The Justice Department has asked the conservative-leaning high court to review decisions made by earlier courts that left the migration program in place, according to legal documents reviewed by AFP on Thursday. Under then-president Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications. Biden, a Democrat, has sought to dismantle the program, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO