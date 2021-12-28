No sympathy for the unvaccinated -- Carl White

In response to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has issued a new vaccine mandate that will go into effect after the New Year. Lightfoot claimed the city was experiencing a "fifth wave" of the virus when she issued the mandate that will take effect Jan. 3, 2022. It will require people ages 5 and older to show proof of "full" vaccination before entering places that serve food or drinks, entertainment venues, and fitness centers. According to NBC Chicago, it will also require people ages 16 and older to have proof of identification.
