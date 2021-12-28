ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No sympathy for the unvaccinated -- Carl White

Confession time: I am sick and tired of COVID. Call it COVID fatigue. I am also angry at the thoughtless, self-centered people who refuse to take precautions, who refuse to be vaccinated. They are the primary reason we are...

Related
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams College Republicans for "happy Kwanzaa" message

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out on Twitter over a post by the national College Republicans wishing followers a happy Kwanzaa. "Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," the conspiracy theorist wrote as millions of Black people kicked off the weeklong holiday. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago City Wire

'We have no choice;' Lightfoot issues new vaccine mandate

In response to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has issued a new vaccine mandate that will go into effect after the New Year. Lightfoot claimed the city was experiencing a "fifth wave" of the virus when she issued the mandate that will take effect Jan. 3, 2022. It will require people ages 5 and older to show proof of "full" vaccination before entering places that serve food or drinks, entertainment venues, and fitness centers. According to NBC Chicago, it will also require people ages 16 and older to have proof of identification.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

Five things about omicron that I want my friends and family to know

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. As a health reporter who’s been writing about coronavirus since early January 2020, I often get questions about the pandemic. But after the omicron variant emerged last month, those questions became more urgent — with some readers complaining of mixed messages about the new variant and existing vaccines — and deeply personal, as friends and family tried to plan their winter holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

A Neuroscientist Prepares for Death

When a routine echocardiogram revealed a large mass next to my heart, the radiologist thought it might be a hiatal hernia—a portion of my stomach poking up through my diaphragm to press against the sac containing my heart. “Chug this can of Diet Dr. Pepper and then hop up...
SCIENCE

